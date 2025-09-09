Brian Ortega confirms serious problems stemming from UFC Shanghai weight cut

By Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC fighter Brian Ortega has revealed that he was unconscious for 30 minutes as a result of his UFC Shanghai weight cut.

Brian Ortega UFC walkout

As we know, Brian Ortega has had his fair share of issues when it comes to weight cutting over the years. Alas, despite this, he’s still seen by many as one of the most exciting and unpredictable fighters in the UFC’s featherweight division.

RELATED: Legendary referee poses interesting question to Brian Ortega amid UFC Shanghai defeat

Unfortunately, that didn’t do him much good when he stepped in there to face Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai. On that night, Ortega was beaten by Sterling, dealing him another blow in his push to one day claim UFC gold.

In a video posted to social media recently, Ortega opened up on what exactly went down with his weight cutting issues in China, confirming what many people had feared.

 

Ortega reveals weight cut scare

“I cut weight on Thursday. We hit the first one – we got down to ’51,” Ortega said on his Instagram. “Second one, later on I decided to jump the gun on that one at 12, but we cut from midnight all the way to 8 in the morning, cutting weight the entire time. I realized I had 1.7 to go still.

“I was confused on how my body wasn’t really pouring out the water, why it was just holding it in, but no matter what, we have to get this weight off so we did. So we went downstairs, ate something, decided to cut more weight, put the plastics on, sweet sweat. I hit 20 minutes on the bike. Once I got off, I went unconscious. I was unconscious for about 30 minutes.

“During that time, they were putting ice on me, they took all my clothes off, they left me in boxers. I woke up in the E.R., I ripped everything off, I couldn’t really speak, translate to them. I was like, if they don’t take everything off, I’m going to take it off myself.

“We knew we had time limit to get to the weigh-ins, otherwise I could not fight. If you saw the weigh-ins, you obviously know I looked delirious, and just coming off 30 minutes of being unconscious in the tunnel. After that, weighed in. We figured if I didn’t feel good or if something was seriously off, we would call the fight.”

“He (Sterling) said, ‘they already have a replacement fighter, don’t worry about it,’ but I told him, ‘Nah, I don’t want to waste your time,’ and I showed up,” Ortega said. “We ate food, we rehydrated the entire day.

“I didn’t feel good, I wanted to call it off. I got up, and just walking outside I almost passed out and fainted. Everything in my body is telling me not to fight. First and foremost I decided to fight for my family. That’s my job, to show up and do what I do for them. Secondly, I fought for you guys.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Ortega UFC

Related

Dana White UFC press conference

UFC Noche fighter reveals he is almost broke ahead of upcoming fight: “This is a price of being an adult”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025
Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

Chael Sonnen has questioned why Jon Jones would come out of mixed martial arts retirement if it’s not to fight Tom Aspinall.

Molly McCann
UFC

Molly McCann explains decision to take pay cut in order to enter the ring: “I’m sure the money will come”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC veteran Molly McCann has explained her decision to take a pay cut in order to head over into boxing.

Andrew Tate appears cageside while attending UFC 313, opposite Darren Till in the Octagon at UFC 269
Boxing News

Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till's callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

The UFC was in Paris, France, on Saturday for a solid UFC Paris card that exceeded all expectations. The main event saw Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev face off at the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in

Robert Whittaker details how Nassourdine Imavov can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025
Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

"Umar [Nurmagomedov] is going to win" vs. [Mario Bautista] at UFC 321, per ex-Khabib trainee

Dylan Bowker - September 8, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov will return to the cage in the coming weeks, and a former Khabib team fighter has weighed in on this looming bantamweight bout. Nurmagomedov will take on Mario Bautista in a battle of ranked bantamweights with potential title implications attached to it at UFC 321 on October 25th.

Tim Elliott
UFC

UFC 319 victor reveals broken leg on path to big underdog win

Dylan Bowker - September 8, 2025

UFC 319 saw a massive underdog victory transpire in the flyweight ranks, but the winner came out with a level of damage that will keep him shelved for the next couple of months. Tim Elliott, who emerged victorious over former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in Chicago, revealed that he sustained an injury en route to his statement win recently.

Zabit Magomedsharipov gets his hands wrapped backstage for his fight against Calvin Kattar
Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov's top teammate shares definitive update on former UFC star's potential comeback

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov has repeatedly teased a return to combat sports.

Cynthia Calvillo faces off with Loopy Godinez before their fight at UFC 287
UFC

13-fight UFC vet announces retirement after career wins over Jessica Eye, Joanne Wood

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC star Cynthia Calvillo announced her retirement from MMA after an up-and-down tenure in the promotion.