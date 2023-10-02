Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader title fight scratched from Bellator 300

The Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader heavyweight title fight has been scratched from Bellator 300.

Bellator 300 is taking place this coming Saturday, October 7th at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

It was to feature a heavyweight title fight between Linton Vassell (23-8 MMA) and champion Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA).

There will be no replacement stepping in, and the fight has been removed from the Bellator 300 line-up.

It was to be one of four title fights taking place this coming weekend, now, there will be three as listed below:

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) vs. Brent Primus (12-3 MMA) — for the MMA welterweight championship

Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA) vs. Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA) — for the MMA womem’s featherweight championship

Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA) — for the MMA women’s flyweight championship

‘MMA Junkie‘ posted to ‘X’ that Vassell has pulled out of the match:

“Linton Vassell withdraws from Bellator 300 title fight vs. Ryan Bader (via @mmm_kings)”

“Linton Vassell withdraws from #Bellator300 title fight vs. Ryan Bader (@… An undisclosed illness has forced Lonton Vassell to pull out of Bellator 300 just five days from the historic event.”

‘Big Swarm’ last competed in March of this year at Bellator 292 where he defeated Valentin Moldavsky (12-3 MMA) via KO at 3:03 of round 1.

‘Darth’ last fought and defeated Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) via TKO this past February at Bellator 290.

Vassell and Bader previously met at Bellator 186 in a light heavyweight championship back in November of 2017. It was to be Bader who would come out victorious in that bout.

For now, it looks like the rematch will have to wait.

Will you be watching the three title fights this coming weekend at Bellator 300? Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!