UFC CEO Dana White announces he has hired a new matchmaker to book fights: “I just hired Joe”

UFC CEO Dana White has announced he has hired a new matchmaker to book fights.

White posted to ‘Instagram’ a message along with a video of himself and Joe with the caption:

“Congratulations to Joe Reeves for winning our Matchmaker Sweepstakes!”

The UFC put on a ‘matchmaker sweepstakes’ tournament, to enable fans for enter with a chance to win a matchmaker for a day, and book one fight of their choosing.

Well apparently Joe Reeves earned that right, and in the process so impressed the UFC CEO that he went ahead and hired him to the promotion.

Dana White shared the news at the Contender Series post-fight press conference:

“You wanna know how f**king good Joe is? I just hired Joe. Joe works for us now. Yeah. This f**king kid is awesome.”

Continuing White said:

“I literally just back there, I did all the contracts and I came back in and I said, ‘I got one more. You want to work for the UFC?’ He freaked out. He is a f**king UFC lunatic. He went toe-to-toe with the boys today, he knew every — bring up a guy on the roster he don’t know. He knows everybody on the roster and he actually did make a fight today. So, apparently — Lenee came into my office today raving about the kid, ‘Oh, this kid’s awesome, we love him,’ and this and that. He met a bunch of fighters in the P.I. today and one of ‘em was Cody Garbrandt. They were talking and I guess Garbrandt said, ‘Listen, if you’re the matchmaker for a day, I want a fight in December.’ So he came in and started pitching us on fights for Cody Garbrandt in December and he made a fight.”

Speaking about Joe’s official first fight booking for the UFC, and who Garbrandt will face, Dana White continued (h/t MMAFighting):

“When we’re ready (we’ll tell), I don’t want to say it before the f**king kids even know that they’re fighting, you know what I mean? Because they don’t know yet but yeah, Cody, good work. You got it done. He’s fighting in December.”

Concluding, White shared what Joe’s wife does for a living:

“ You know what Joe’s wife does for a living? They live in Detroit, Michigan. Guess what Joe’s wife does for a living. She’s a blackjack dealer. It’s like this was meant to be. Think she’s gonna find a job out here in Vegas? I think she will.”

So there you have it, dreams really do come true, at least they have for Joe Reeves.

Reeves will join Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard in booking fights for the UFC.

