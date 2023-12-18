UFC CEO Dana White admits caliber of opponents has “played a factor” in Tony Ferguson’s lengthy losing skid

UFC CEO Dana White admits the caliber of opponents has ‘played a factor’ in Tony Ferguson’s lengthy losing skid.

UFC 296, which took place this past Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, saw Tony Ferguson (26-10 MMA) vs Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

The result was a unanimous decision loss for ‘El Cucuy’. Ferguson has now the unenviable record of tying B.J. Penn (16-14 MMA) for the longest consecutive losing streak in UFC history.

Ferguson, at 39, has lost 7 consecutive fights in slide of the Octagon. The opponents he has been defeated by include Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA), Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA), Beneil Dariush (22-6 MMA), Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA), Bobby Green (31-14 MMA) and as of Saturday, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

The last time Ferguson saw the win column was back in June of 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) at UFC 238.

Prior to his current skid, Ferguson could boast a 12-fight winning streak and was ranked as one of the world’s best lightweights.

Following UFC 296, at the post-fight press conference, Dana White spoke with the media and gave his thoughts on Ferguson and retirement:

“I would love to see Tony retire. Listen, when you talk about a skid, you look at the guys he’s fought, and that plays a factor into it. And how did he look right up until he lost. Tonight, Tony looked like he should retire.”

Do you agree with Dana White that it’s time for the veteran fighter to hang up his gloves?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!