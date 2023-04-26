search
Dana White Power Slap

NSAC chairman shocked after a half-dozen of Dana White’s slap fighters fail drug tests: “Is there like a big bowl of performance-enhancing drugs down there”

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023
Dana White, Power Slap

Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell has reacted after six fighters from Dana White’s Power Slap league failed drug tests.

Across the last few months, Dana White’s Power Slap venture has earned him a lot of critics. While the NSAC did sanction it, many have wondered whether or not it’s a good addition to the combat sports landscape.

Now, as per MMA Fighting, the following fighters have been suspended after failing drug tests.

“T.J. Thomas, who competed in a slap fighting bout on March 9, suspended after testing positive for clomiphene, a hormone and metabolic modulator

Jay Rivera, who competed in a slap fighting bout on March 11, suspended after testing positive for GW-1516, sulfone and sulfoxide, hormone and metabolic modulators

Chris Thomas, who competed in a slap fighting bout on March 11, suspended after testing positive for Buprenorphine, a narcotic and its metabolite norbuprenorphine. Buprenorphine is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

Andrew Provost, who competed in a slap fighting bout on March 11, suspended after testing positive for Buprenorphine, a narcotic and it’s metabolite norbuprenorphine

Isaih Quinones, who competed in a slap fighting bout on March 11, suspended after testing positive for Norandrosterone, drostanolone, tamoxifen and boldenone, which are anabolic steroids. His “A” sample was tested and showed “exogenous origin of testosterone.”

Frank Holland, who competed in a slap fighting bout on March 11, suspended after testing positive for phentermine, a stimulant that can be prescribed for weight loss.”

As you can imagine, NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell had some thoughts on the matter.

White’s big headache

“Is there like a big bowl of performance-enhancing drugs down there somewhere that I don’t know about?” Marnell quipped. “I haven’t seen this in quite a while. I didn’t know you needed to use steroids to slap but I guess we’re going to find out.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What can Dana White do to try and get Power Slap back on track? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

