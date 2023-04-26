search
Boxing News Gervonta Davis Oscar De La Hoya Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya reveals he received “death threats” which kept him from attending Davis-Garcia post-fight press conference

By Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023
Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya has explained why he wasn’t in attendance for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia post-fight press conference.

De La Hoya is Garcia’s longtime promoter and he was vocal about how confident he was in ‘King Ry’ to get the KO against Davis and become boxing’s bigger star. Unfortnately for him, it was Davis winning by a seventh-round body shot TKO. Then, after the event, De La Hoya was not by Garcia at the post-fight press conference, instead it was Golden Boy President Eric Gomez.

Immediately, many fans wondered why Oscar De La Hoya wasn’t with Ryan Garcia after his loss and the former pro boxer claims it was because he received death threats so his security team escorted him out of the building.

“As for myself…… my security team told me – ‘boss, we gotta get the f— out of here’ – because I received death threats. You guys don’t know this, I received death threats throughout the whole week and [my security team] just said it was simply too dangerous, so we got out of there. And plus, Eric Gomez, who is president, who was right there front and center with Ryan Garcia, so there was no issue, no problems,” De La Hoya said (h/t BoxingScene).

“This [talk about me and Hopkins] is all coming from all these PBC minions that are just attacking Ryan, attacking Golden Boy, but it’s all good. Ryan Garcia made this [fight] happen, Tank made this [fight] happen. We had a great fight. The best man won. My hat’s off to you. Tank Davis you’re a great fighter. Ryan Garcia, I have your back, Bernard has your back. We’re with you 1000% and you will be back better than ever, stronger than ever – guaranteed,” De La Hoya continued.

Even though Oscar De La Hoya was not with Ryan Garcia at the post-fight press conference, he says he still is behind him 100%. He is confident Garcia will come back better than ever as ‘King Ry’ plans to move up to 140lbs after cutting down to 136lbs to face Davis.

What do you make of Oscar De La Hoya’s reason as to why he wasn’t with Ryan Garcia at the post-fight press conference?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts after Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer to serve as the backup fighter on August 5: “I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2023

Jake Paul

Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: "Just drink the rest of your life away"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s […]

Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia claims he had a "mole" in his camp that provided information to Gervonta Davis

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2023

Ryan Garcia says he had a mole in his fight camp. Garcia took on Gervonta Davis in a highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ‘Tank’ won the scrap by seventh-round […]

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing
Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis says he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet: “He can take the money”

Susan Cox - April 24, 2023

Gervonta Davis is saying he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet. The much-anticipated catchweight main event between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia took place in front of […]

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023

Former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor has shared a bold prediction for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Diaz and Paul are set to square off in an eight-round – 185lbs boxing […]

Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: "You're the future of this game"

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz following his street fight in New Orleans (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Logan Paul and Jake Paul poked fun at Nate Diaz over a recent incident on Bourbon Street. Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card, which was held inside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, […]

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia issues statement after suffering first career loss to Gervonta Davis

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Ryan Garcia has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis. Garcia and Davis put their undefeated records on the line this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in […]

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing
Gervonta Davis

Pros react after Gervonta Davis TKO's Ryan Garcia

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia put their undefeated records on the line when they collided at T-Mobile Arena this evening in Las Vegas. Davis (29-0 Boxing), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, was looking to earn […]

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis TKO's Ryan Garcia (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Undefeated boxers Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will finally collide this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Davis (28-0 Boxing), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, will be looking to earn his twenty-seventh career […]