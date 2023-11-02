Latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue from WWE merger

The latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue spawning from the recent merger with the WWE.

TKO Group Holdings officially filed paperwork with the SEC ahead of the third-quarter TKO earnings call on Nov. 7. The new breakdown features financials for both the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment.

The first major financial disclosure for TKO Group Holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed detailed information about the UFC’s and the WWE’s revenue for 2022 and 2023 as can be seen below (via MMAFighting):

According to the SEC filing, the UFC saw an 18 percent increase between the first quarter in 2023 and the same time during 2022. The second quarter was up 14 percent year over year between 2023 and 2022.

During the first two quarters of 2023, the UFC produced $611.9 million in revenue across media rights and content, live events, sponsorship and consumer product licensing. Media rights and content, which is largely based upon a deal with ESPN, paid out the largest revenue with $224.1 million in the first quarter and then $211.7 million in the second quarter.

Live events accounted for $63.8 million, while sponsorships were at $54.2 million for the first half of 2023. Consumer product licensing produced $18.1 million in revenue.

In other words, the merger between the UFC and the WWE is showing very positive results.

The combined company — now known as TKO Group Holdings — is valued at over $21 billion.

