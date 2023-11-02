Latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue from WWE merger

By Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

The latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue spawning from the recent merger with the WWE.

Dana White, Aidan White

TKO Group Holdings officially filed paperwork with the SEC ahead of the third-quarter TKO earnings call on Nov. 7.  The new breakdown features financials for both the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment.

The first major financial disclosure for TKO Group Holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed detailed information about the UFC’s and the WWE’s revenue for 2022 and 2023 as can be seen below (via MMAFighting):

According to the SEC filing, the UFC saw an 18 percent increase between the first quarter in 2023 and the same time during 2022. The second quarter was up 14 percent year over year between 2023 and 2022.

During the first two quarters of 2023, the UFC produced $611.9 million in revenue across media rights and content, live events, sponsorship and consumer product licensing. Media rights and content, which is largely based upon a deal with ESPN, paid out the largest revenue with $224.1 million in the first quarter and then $211.7 million in the second quarter.

Live events accounted for $63.8 million, while sponsorships were at $54.2 million for the first half of 2023.  Consumer product licensing produced $18.1 million in revenue.

In other words, the merger between the UFC and the WWE is showing very positive results.

The combined company — now known as TKO Group Holdings — is valued at over $21 billion.

Is it your belief that the UFC-WWE merger is positive for fighting sports?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023
Shakur Stevenson, Sean O’Malley, UFC, Boxing
Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson takes aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Shakur Stevenson is taking aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor claims that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a weeks wage of his net worth

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a week’s wage of his net worth.

Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Henry Cejudo questions the UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title: “That's my two cents”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones

Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023
Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas expecting a "barn burner" against Vitor Petrino at UFC Sao Paulo: "It's my job to take away that 0"

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas will be going into enemy territory for the third straight fight.

Derrick Lewis, UFC rankings
UFC

Derrick Lewis warns Jailton Almeida of his ground game ahead of UFC Sao Paulo: "I could get a leg lock on him"

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis believes he can hang with Jailton Almeida on the ground if need be.

Dana White
UFC

9th Circuit Court rejects UFC's appeal to throw out billion-dollar antitrust lawsuit, trial likely starting in spring 2024

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

It appears that Le vs. Zuffa/UFC will likely be set for next spring.

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Daniel Cormier explains why he's 'all in' on potential Robert Whittaker vs. Kamaru Usman clash

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is all in on a fight between Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.