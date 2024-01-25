Dana White teases “crazy” event headliner for UFC 300: “You guys can’t handle the main event”

UFC CEO Dana White has teased a major headliner for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view.

On April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of their biggest ever shows. UFC 300 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and we already have ten blockbuster fights that have been announced.

However, it certainly feels like there are still a few open slots for the promotion to make an even bigger splash. Dana White has made it crystal clear that this is going to be a huge occasion full of incredible contests from top to bottom.

Now, in a recent Instagram Live, White has doubled down on the grandeur of the main event by suggesting it’s going to blow fans away.