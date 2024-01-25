Dana White teases “crazy” event headliner for UFC 300: “You guys can’t handle the main event”
UFC CEO Dana White has teased a major headliner for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view.
On April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of their biggest ever shows. UFC 300 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and we already have ten blockbuster fights that have been announced.
However, it certainly feels like there are still a few open slots for the promotion to make an even bigger splash. Dana White has made it crystal clear that this is going to be a huge occasion full of incredible contests from top to bottom.
Now, in a recent Instagram Live, White has doubled down on the grandeur of the main event by suggesting it’s going to blow fans away.
Dana White says on his Instagram LIVE 📸 tonight that there is no #UFC300 main event fight made yet and they are still “playing with a couple options”‼️ pic.twitter.com/BwWnUODWAB
— MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) January 25, 2024
White teases major UFC 300 main event
“I just gave you guys a 300 fight. When will you get the main event? You guys can’t even handle the main event. We’re working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy.”
“We have a couple options for the main event. I’m still playing with it, I’m still playing with it. When it’s time, I will give it to you.”
With two and a half months left to go until fight night, it’ll be interesting to see when Dana decides to pull the trigger on the rest of the announcements. Of course, there are a handful of potential matchups that could be made, but it does feel like he’s going above and beyond to suggest that we’re going to get a curveball.
What do you believe Dana White will announce as the UFC 300 main event? Will this show be even bigger than UFC 200? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
