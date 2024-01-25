Dana White teases “crazy” event headliner for UFC 300: “You guys can’t handle the main event”

By Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has teased a major headliner for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Dana White

On April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of their biggest ever shows. UFC 300 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and we already have ten blockbuster fights that have been announced.

However, it certainly feels like there are still a few open slots for the promotion to make an even bigger splash. Dana White has made it crystal clear that this is going to be a huge occasion full of incredible contests from top to bottom.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison releases first statement after booking UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm: “My time is now”

Now, in a recent Instagram Live, White has doubled down on the grandeur of the main event by suggesting it’s going to blow fans away.

White teases major UFC 300 main event

“I just gave you guys a 300 fight. When will you get the main event? You guys can’t even handle the main event. We’re working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy.”

“We have a couple options for the main event. I’m still playing with it, I’m still playing with it. When it’s time, I will give it to you.”

With two and a half months left to go until fight night, it’ll be interesting to see when Dana decides to pull the trigger on the rest of the announcements. Of course, there are a handful of potential matchups that could be made, but it does feel like he’s going above and beyond to suggest that we’re going to get a curveball.

What do you believe Dana White will announce as the UFC 300 main event? Will this show be even bigger than UFC 200? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Diego Lopes, UFC 300

UFC 300 is now up to ten fights with the addition of Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024
Gerald Meerschaert, UFC Vegas 88
UFC

Six new fights added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

Six new fights have been added to UFC Vegas 88 on March 16 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway still focused on getting his "'45 title back" despite moving up to lightweight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

Max Holloway still has plans to become the featherweight champion again.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison opens as gigantic favorite over Holly Holm at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a massive betting favorite to beat Holly Holm in her UFC debut at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal
UFC

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' gets release date, poster revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

The film debut of former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is set for March 21st.

Frank Shamrock

Frank Shamrock slams the UFC for "erasing history" of his accomplishments: "Can't wait for the antitrust lawsuit"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison releases first statement after booking UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm: "My time is now"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison couldn’t be more excited to finally join the UFC and fight Holly Holm.

Sean Strickland ranting
UFC

Watch Sean Strickland’s backstage reaction following title loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

A video of Sean Strickland’s backstage reaction following his title loss to Dricus Du Plessis has been posted to YouTube.

Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
UFC

Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe the UFC 297 main event outcome was controversial: “He wanted it more”

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker does not believe the UFC 297 main event outcome was controversial.

Jon Anik, Mike Malott, UFC 297, UFC
Mike Malott

Jon Anik admits he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297: “Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves”

Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Jon Anik is admitting he went a bit overboard in hyping Mike Malott ahead of UFC 297.