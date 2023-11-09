Dana White shoots down rumors of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey fighting at UFC 300: “They’re not coming back”

UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey returning in time for UFC 300.

In April 2024, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is expected to host its landmark UFC 300 event. The show is set to be one of the biggest in the history of mixed martial arts, and as such, plenty of big stars are likely to appear on the card.

After the announcements regarding UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299, many now feel as if Conor McGregor will headline at UFC 300. However, some also believe old legends could return, such as Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White gave his thoughts on the likes of Rousey and Lesnar coming back.