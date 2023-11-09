Dana White shoots down rumors of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey fighting at UFC 300: “They’re not coming back”

By Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey returning in time for UFC 300.

Brock Lesnar, Dana White

In April 2024, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is expected to host its landmark UFC 300 event. The show is set to be one of the biggest in the history of mixed martial arts, and as such, plenty of big stars are likely to appear on the card.

After the announcements regarding UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299, many now feel as if Conor McGregor will headline at UFC 300. However, some also believe old legends could return, such as Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

RELATED: DANA WHITE DISCUSSES BROCK LESNAR’S POTENTIAL RETURN TO THE UFC: “HE LOOKS GOOD, DOESN’T HE?”

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White gave his thoughts on the likes of Rousey and Lesnar coming back.

White dismisses Lesnar/Rousey rumors

“I get why everybody asks,” said White. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.”

“I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar,” said White. “It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend.”

“I absolutely love Ronda Rousey,” said White. “She’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-around badass for UFC.”

“I’m focused on Madison Square Garden [UFC 295],” said White. “But no, they’re not coming back.”

Quotes via Sports Illustrated

When it comes to both Lesnar and Rousey, the last time we saw them competing in the cage was all the way back in 2016. White White did say no, we’ve come to learn that anything is possible in the UFC.

Do you believe we won’t see Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey at UFC 300? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

