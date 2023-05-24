Dana White responds to “ridiculous” comments from Aljamain Sterling: “How am I not giving him credit?”

UFC president Dana White has responded to comments made by Aljamain Sterling as he prepares to return to the Octagon.

This summer, Aljamain Sterling is expected to take on Sean O’Malley. He’ll be putting his UFC bantamweight championship on the line just a few months after defending it against Henry Cejudo. ‘Funk Master’ has proven himself to be a real champion, but as many fans know, he’s also had to deal with his fair share of injuries over the years.

Despite that, Dana White has still questioned some of the remarks made by Sterling in recent weeks regarding his ability to fight in August. Aljamain, as you’d imagine, wasn’t about to take that lying down and decided to respond.

During a follow-up interview with FanSided, White has once again gone back at the 135-pound champ.

“I’m not the one that went out and said, ‘If my body holds up,’ when I’m promoting a fight. If you’re not healthy, don’t take the fight,” White said.