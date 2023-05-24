search

Dana White responds to “ridiculous” comments from Aljamain Sterling: “How am I not giving him credit?”

By Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

UFC president Dana White has responded to comments made by Aljamain Sterling as he prepares to return to the Octagon.

Aljamain Sterling Dana White

This summer, Aljamain Sterling is expected to take on Sean O’Malley. He’ll be putting his UFC bantamweight championship on the line just a few months after defending it against Henry Cejudo. ‘Funk Master’ has proven himself to be a real champion, but as many fans know, he’s also had to deal with his fair share of injuries over the years.

Despite that, Dana White has still questioned some of the remarks made by Sterling in recent weeks regarding his ability to fight in August. Aljamain, as you’d imagine, wasn’t about to take that lying down and decided to respond.

During a follow-up interview with FanSided, White has once again gone back at the 135-pound champ.

“I’m not the one that went out and said, ‘If my body holds up,’ when I’m promoting a fight. If you’re not healthy, don’t take the fight,” White said.

White responds to Sterling

“We’ll have somebody else fight, we’ll do somebody else for the interim title. Don’t say you’re going to go out and fight and then start saying stuff like, ‘If my [body holds up].’ What’s the first thing that happened? As soon as I was at the press conference, I was asked, ‘Is Aljamain Sterling really going to fight or not?’ Is that what you want the fans thinking? How is that me not giving him credit?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

One way or the other, we should expect some more news on Sterling vs O’Malley in the weeks ahead.

Do you agree with Dana White? When will we see Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

