Sean O’Malley weighs in on Henry Cejudo potentially stepping in for Aljamain Sterling

Sean O’Malley has no qualms about Henry Cejudo stepping in as a replacement for Aljamain Sterling.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 73 last weekend, Dana White cast doubts over the champ’s participation in the proposed clash at UFC 292. The UFC president explained that Henry Cejudo has been offering to step in.

‘Sugar’ addressed this development on his podcast,

“It would be weird knowing he just lost. It’s still a big fight. The fight I kind of wanted anyway,” said Sean O’Malley.

“Fighting for belt again off a loss is weird,” he continued, before adding, “I fight August 19th. I don’t give a f*** who it is, honestly. I feel like training – I’m preparing for Aljo who I think is the best guy in the division. So anyone other than that it’s like ‘sure,’ you know what I mean?”

Sean O’Malley catapulted up the rankings when he beat then-number-1-contender Petr Yan via split decision at UFC 280. That win over the former champion was the biggest victory of the 28 year old’s career. But Sean O’Malley has been made to wait for his title shot following the return of Henry Cejudo from retirement. The former double champion fought a close fight with Sterling at UFC 288, although the ‘Funk Master’ came out on top in what was his third successful defence of the bantamweight title.

Aljo’s title clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 as been officially announced, but the champion cast doubt over the fight when he appeared on the MMA Hour and explained that he’s still healing up from the Cejudo fight.

“I’m still injured, like with my legs banged up,” Sterling said. “My bicep still sucks. [I’m] supposed to get another MRI on that. I’m trying to get to this fight in August. We talked a little bit about it, and I’m trying to see if we can make it happen, but my leg is still super sensitive to the touch.

“I hope I’m not ruining anything by me saying that. But guys, I did just fight,” he added.

Given the comments from White and Sean O’Malley himself, it sounds like we are going to get a 135lb title scrap at UFC 292 no matter what.

Do you think Sterling will make it to the dance?