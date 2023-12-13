UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight

By Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

In the main event of UFC 296, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Leon Edwards looks to defend his belt for the second time against Colby Covington. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a -156 favorite while ‘Chaos’ is a +122 underdog on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the title fight at UFC 296. The pros lean towards Covington pulling off the upset and becoming the new welterweight champion.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington title fight:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I’m going to go with Leon Edwards. I just think he has been better and more active. He’s coming off two wins over Kamaru and has the confidence.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Edwards.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Edwards. I think he gets it done by decision.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Colby has the style to beat Edwards with his pressure and his relentless pace with his takedowns. We saw Usman get Edwards down and I think Covington can get him down and keep him down.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Honestly, I think Colby Covington is going to do it. He has such good cardio for 170, I think it will be boring and he will wrestle him, but I think he gets it done.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I’ve been thinking about that one. I lean towards Colby Covington. I know he has been out for a while but his volume and pressure is tough to deal with and isn’t something Leon has dealt with. Covington can outwork Edwards to get a decision win.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: That is going to be a really good fight. Covington will want to use his grappling and wrestling and I think Leon will be pretty well-prepared for that and will get the decision. I think he can keep it standing and will land the better shots.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Colby Covington will get the win. His pressure will be too much for Edwards.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Colby Covington by decision.

***

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Vicente Luque, Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Brundage

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Chase Hooper, Brian Kelleher, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, Matt Frevola

