UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington title fight:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I’m going to go with Leon Edwards. I just think he has been better and more active. He’s coming off two wins over Kamaru and has the confidence.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Edwards.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Edwards. I think he gets it done by decision.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Colby has the style to beat Edwards with his pressure and his relentless pace with his takedowns. We saw Usman get Edwards down and I think Covington can get him down and keep him down.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Honestly, I think Colby Covington is going to do it. He has such good cardio for 170, I think it will be boring and he will wrestle him, but I think he gets it done.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I’ve been thinking about that one. I lean towards Colby Covington. I know he has been out for a while but his volume and pressure is tough to deal with and isn’t something Leon has dealt with. Covington can outwork Edwards to get a decision win.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: That is going to be a really good fight. Covington will want to use his grappling and wrestling and I think Leon will be pretty well-prepared for that and will get the decision. I think he can keep it standing and will land the better shots.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Colby Covington will get the win. His pressure will be too much for Edwards.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Colby Covington by decision.

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Vicente Luque, Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Brundage

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Chase Hooper, Brian Kelleher, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, Matt Frevola