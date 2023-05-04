Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor squaring off with Mike Perry at BKFC 41: “I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper Twelve”

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor squaring off with Mike Perry at last weekend’s BKFC 41 event.

McGregor was in the crowd for last weekend’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Denver, Colorado.

The fight card was headlined by Mike Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) taking on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC).

The main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for ‘Platinum’, this after Rockhold decided to quit from having a number of his teeth cracked (see that here).

Following the anticlimactic conclusion to the BKFC 41 headliner, Mike Perry decided to callout Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) proceeded to enter the ring and after squaring off with ‘Platinum’ shared the following words for the fans in the audience and watching at home around the world.

“It’s an incredible setup here. Incredible match making. Incredible story telling. Oh, you had to come here. I flew straight away; I was not going to miss this. And it did not disappoint. All these fighters who step in here are warriors and all have my respect. And I am into this game, yeah. We be into this, yeah. We’ve already got the belt. How am I just showing up here and I’ve already got the belt? Come get it baby! Come get the strap baby!”

During a recent interview with Robbie Foxx, UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on McGregor’s decision to step in the ring for a rival promotion.

“Yeah, I think that Conor went out and was having fun and got caught up in the moment. The dude called him into the ring, and you know, he did it. I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper Twelve. I’m sure that probably had something to do with it to. You know listen man, at the end of the day Conor has done a lot here. He’s made a lot of money. The guy’s out having fun and you know, it’s all good.”

Robbie Fox asks Dana White his thoughts on Conor McGregor showing up to the BKFC event.

Full Interview here: https://t.co/KkVchM8Mka pic.twitter.com/h24uKhADbr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 4, 2023

