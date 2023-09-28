Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza unloads on Dana White following UFC CEO’s recent comments: “There are levels to this”

By Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime boxing, has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White

On Tuesday night following the Contender Series, White was asked about Showtime reportedly pulling the plug on boxing after 2024. The news caught many by surprise, but White who hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with Espinoza, was thrilled to hear the news.

“That’s incredibly unfortunate. Production of that show was fantastic. The guy who runs Showtime Boxing is a great human being. It’s unfortunate to hear this,” White said sarcastically before giving his real answer. “F**k Espinoza, and it’s about time that shitty product is off the air.”

Following Dana White’s comments, Stephen Espinoza fired back at the UFC CEO during the press conference to promote Saturday’s boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

“Not all combat sports is the same. No disrespect to anyone, but there are levels to this. This event will generate a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $20 million. Our third $20 million+ gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective – the UFC has never done a $20 million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April,” Stephen Espinoza said.

Stephen Espinoza is not lying as the UFC doesn’t ever do $20 million gates, but in the history of combat sports, boxing has always pulled more money with the gate, for whatever reason.

But, if Showtime Boxing is indeed folding after next year, Stephen Espinoza doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on if he is taking aim at Dana White over their product, as the UFC only continues to get bigger and bigger.

The next Showtime boxing event is this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card sees Canelo Alvarez defending his undisputed super middleweight titles against undisputed junior middleweight champion, Jermell Charlo. The other marquee fight is a bout between Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

