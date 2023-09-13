Dana White praises Laura Sanko as being “the Ronda Rousey of commentating” after UFC 293

By Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Dana White has heaped praise on Laura Sanko for her performance in the commentary booth at UFC 293.

Dana White and Laura Sanko

Sanko became the first female in the modern UFC era to commentate an event earlier this year. She made history once again this past weekend at UFC 293 in Australia, becoming the first female to be a lead commentator of a UFC pay-per-view.

After making history this past weekend in Sydney, UFC CEO Dana White heaped praise on Laura Sanko calling her a phenomenal commentator. He also compared her to Ronda Rousey and what she will do for the sport and for females.

RELATED: Laura Sanko reacts after being named to the commentary team for UFC 293.

“She has worked so hard. I say this all the time, the key to being successful in life is knowing what you want to do. Once you know who you are, you know exactly what it is you want to do, you get up every day and you grind until you get it. She is the perfect example of that. What she has done in such a short amount of time is amazing,” Dana White said about Laura Sanko after the Contender Series. “She’s so talented. ‘DC’ flew home with me today, so we were talking on the plane and talking about his first time showing up to the Contender Series, he wasn’t prepared as he probably should have been and how Laura was crushing him in the meetings, running around circles around him.

“She knew every single thing about every kid here and watched every fight that you could watch on the card. She’s a true professional. She knows she’s like the Ronda Rousey of commentating. She knows she’s first, she knows she’s carrying the banner for women to break into this role, and she’s doing everything she can to make sure she’s always the best she can possibly be,” White continued about Sanko.

Since beginning to commentate on the Contender Series, Laura Sanko has been adamant to call UFC fights and she has done just that. She not only has been praised by UFC fans but also has Dana White’s validation.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Laura Sanko UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko vows to be the most "dangerous" version of herself at Noche UFC to reclaim her belt: "It's going to be no mercy"

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023
Jorge Masvidal
UFC

WATCH | Jorge Masvidal makes debut as runway model in New York City

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2023

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal was recently spotted in New York City.

Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland
UFC

Eric Nicksick reveals the UFC was close to pulling Sean Strickland from Israel Adesanya due to him punching the fan on the street

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Sean Strickland was close to not fighting at UFC 293, according to his coach Eric Nicksick.

Dana White, Power Slap
Israel Adesanya

Dana White clarifies UFC middleweight title picture: "Never once did I say we're going to do this f*cking rematch"

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

The UFC middleweight division isn’t short on contenders, and Dana White is well aware of it.

Kyle Nelson
UFC

Kyle Nelson expects to put on a striking "clinic" against Fernando Padilla at Noche UFC, eyes Cub Swanson in rumored Toronto card next

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Kyle Nelson wanted a quick turnaround and he got his wish.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman on Leon Edwards trilogy fight: "I probably should have taken a little bit more time off"

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023
Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

Dana White strongly disagrees with UFC executive on WWE crossover: "One of the dumbest statements of all time”

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he is not onboard with a recent statement from a top promotional executive.

Dana White and Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White has "no clue" what's next for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2023

If UFC CEO Dana White truly knows what’s going on with Conor McGregor, he isn’t letting the public know.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Sean Strickland’s title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “It didn't look like the Izzy that fought Alex Pereira”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White opens up on the new UFC-WWE merger: “We're so much more powerful than we were yesterday”

Harry Kettle - September 13, 2023

Dana White has given his thoughts on the merger between UFC and WWE, which became official yesterday.