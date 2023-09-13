Dana White praises Laura Sanko as being “the Ronda Rousey of commentating” after UFC 293

Dana White has heaped praise on Laura Sanko for her performance in the commentary booth at UFC 293.

Sanko became the first female in the modern UFC era to commentate an event earlier this year. She made history once again this past weekend at UFC 293 in Australia, becoming the first female to be a lead commentator of a UFC pay-per-view.

After making history this past weekend in Sydney, UFC CEO Dana White heaped praise on Laura Sanko calling her a phenomenal commentator. He also compared her to Ronda Rousey and what she will do for the sport and for females.

Dana White on Laura Sanko: She's an absolute pro and a beast.#UFC pic.twitter.com/X4EiC6GVh0 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 13, 2023

“She has worked so hard. I say this all the time, the key to being successful in life is knowing what you want to do. Once you know who you are, you know exactly what it is you want to do, you get up every day and you grind until you get it. She is the perfect example of that. What she has done in such a short amount of time is amazing,” Dana White said about Laura Sanko after the Contender Series. “She’s so talented. ‘DC’ flew home with me today, so we were talking on the plane and talking about his first time showing up to the Contender Series, he wasn’t prepared as he probably should have been and how Laura was crushing him in the meetings, running around circles around him.

“She knew every single thing about every kid here and watched every fight that you could watch on the card. She’s a true professional. She knows she’s like the Ronda Rousey of commentating. She knows she’s first, she knows she’s carrying the banner for women to break into this role, and she’s doing everything she can to make sure she’s always the best she can possibly be,” White continued about Sanko.

Since beginning to commentate on the Contender Series, Laura Sanko has been adamant to call UFC fights and she has done just that. She not only has been praised by UFC fans but also has Dana White’s validation.