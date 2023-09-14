UFC champion Sean Strickland shares his thoughts on Andrew Tate: “Here’s the thing…”

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken aim at Andrew Tate.

Tate is a former kickboxer who became super famous on social media and claimed that he conquered the internet. However, he also has been in trouble with the law, as he is currently under investigation for human trafficking and rape, which he has denied.

Before all that became public, Andrew Tate was always in the news in the combat sports landscape as he shared his thoughts on UFC fights and some fighters even became friends with him. However, newly minted UFC champion Sean Strickland is not a fan of him at all and shared the following assessment of ‘Cobra’ while speaking on the Full Send Podcast

“Here’s the thing about Andrew Tate, as young men I could see why you guys look up to him because you are moral-less men. You have no values, you have no positive male role models,” Strickland said on the FullSend Podcast. “So, you latch onto a piece of s**t like Tate, who has money, who has women. You say I want to be like Tate, all my problems in the world they are because women are f*****g me, this is f*****g me. That’s not it. Andrew Tate is a con artist…”

Sean Strickland continued:

“To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn’t, ‘You know what, man? I did something so morally wrong. I took advantage of men, I took money from men,’ it was like, ‘No, f**k them. I’m a con artist, I’m a piece of s**t.’ So, Andrew Tate, you guys, if you want to look up to a guy, look up to a guy like Jordan Peterson. He understands masculinity, honesty, how to be a f*****g man, but I’m telling you, Andrew Tate, he’s not your messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar. He’s a f*****g pimp, he’s a whore.”

Some folks may be surprised by Sean Strickland’s comments about Andrew Tate, but it is clear the new UFC middleweight champion is not a fan of the former kickboxer.