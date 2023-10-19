Dana White places blame on Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle

Dana White is placing the blame of Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle.

One may ask why Dana White is speaking about UFC 151 which took place all the way back in September of 2012 – yes 11 years ago.

Well, White decided to bring up UFC 151 (again) ahead of UFC 294 which takes place this coming Saturday October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, to speak of how the climate has changed concerning fighters and their coaching staffs’ willingness to accept short notice fights.

Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) accepted a short-notice fight (and championship rematch) against reigning featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) for UFC 294. Volkanovski stepped in to replace the original opponent, Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA), when ‘Do Bronx‘ was forced to withdraw from the main event.

At the pre-fight UFC 294 press conference, CEO Dana White spoke about UFC 151:

Dana White: The mentality between the camps, the fighters, everybody right now, is completely different than it's been in the past.#UFC294 pic.twitter.com/UJzh7JAwvr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 19, 2023

“When you talk about Jon Jones at that time, when that happened … that’s the other thing about this sport right now. Not only the fighters, are they willing to step up, but the coaches … these guys go to their coaches and their coaching staff and say, ‘We’re being offered this fight on short notice.’ Jon Jones’ coaches told him not to do it. The coaches that are involved in the game now, here today, are behind them 100 percent in saying, ‘Yeah, we believe you’re the best in the world, let’s absolutely take this fight.’ The mentality between the camps, the fighters, everybody right now is completely different than it’s been in the past.”

Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) refused to fight late replacement Chael Sonnen (31-17 MMA) at UFC 151 when his original opponent, Dan Henderson (32-15 MMA), withdrew from the fight card. White was not impressed then, and is apparently still hanging on the the fact that the fight ultimately had to be scrapped.

It should be noted that Jones currently has a different coaching staff than he had back in 2012.

Do you agree with Dana White that it’s in the best interest of fighters and coaches take on short-notice fights?

