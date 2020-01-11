Dana White offers UFC 246 invite to Best Buy hero

UFC President Dana White was so impressed by the heroic efforts of Summer Tapasa-Sataraka that he is bringing her out to Vegas for UFC 246.

In addition, the UFC boss added that he wants Summer to work for him, this after she was allegedly fired from her job over the incident.

Dana White took to Instagram with the following message regarding the situation.

“This is Summer Tapasa Sataraka. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii,” White posted. “She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life summer.” – Dana White

Last month, Tapasa-Sataraka saw a man attempting to leave Best Buy in Hawaii without paying for the product he was carrying. In a security video that later went viral, Summer can be seen cutting off the man and using her forearm to repeatedly hammer him before he crashes through a sign. They would eventually move off camera before reappearing with a second security guard holding the man down, this while Summer proceeded to pull the mans shirt over his head.

Obviously Dana White was more than impressed by Summer’s efforts, as he is now willing to not only fly her out to Las Vegas for UFC 246, but also offer her a job within the promotion.

UFC 246 takes place January 18 in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor.

What do you think of Dana White’s gesture to the viral Best Buy hero, Summer Tapasa-Sataraka? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 11, 2020