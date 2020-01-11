Conor McGregor on Donald Cerrone: “I’d beat him if I had the flu”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is extremely confident heading into his UFC 246 main event bout with Donald Cerrone.

The highly anticipated McGregor vs. Ceronne clash will take place at welterweight, this after both men suffered losses in their most recent Octagon appearances in the lightweight division.

The brash Irish superstar is apparently in the best shape of his life according to his coaches, and exuded such confidence in a recent interview with ESPN.

“I know, I could have (made his life more difficult),” Conor McGregor admitted (via MMAJunkie). “I just don’t think he looks well at 155. He’s a 170 fighter. I’d beat him at any weight. I’d beat him if I had the flu. I don’t need that. I just want to focus on my training and keep me sharp. I don’t want to cut and then build and then cut. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Donald Cerrone will enter UFC 246 looking to rebound, this after suffering TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his most recent efforts.

Prior to the setbacks, ‘Cowboy’ had put together a three-fight win streak which included victories over Mike Perry, Alex Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor will compete at welterweight for the first time since August of 2016 next weekend. ‘Mystic Mac’ scored a majority decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in his most recent effort at 170lbs.

McGregor last competed in October of 2018, where he suffered a submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at lightweight.

