Conor McGregor adds new stipulation to UFC 246 fight with Donald Cerrone

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 246 for a welterweight scrap with Donald Cerrone.

McGregor has not competed since suffering a submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229.

Prior to the setback, the Irish superstar was coming off victories over Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez respectively.

Now ahead of his return to welterweight, Conor McGregor (21-4 MMA) has added a new stipulation for his UFC 246 main event bout with ‘Cowboy’.

McGregor took to Instagram where he suggested that the first person to shoot for a takedown at UFC 246 is a “Cowbitch”.

“First one to shoot’s a cowbitch.”

Donald Cerrone (36-13 MMA) will enter the January 18 headliner in Las Vegas looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back TKO losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Prior to his losses to ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Highlight’, Cerrone had put together a three-fight win streak over opponents Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

While many believe ‘Cowboy’s’ best key to success would be taking Conor McGregor to the ground in search of a submission, Dillon Danis recently suggested the Irishman’s ground game is now on another level.

Whether or not shooting for an early takedown is part of Cerrone’s plan remains to be seen. If he does decide to shoot first, it is clear that McGregor plans on labelling him a “cowbitch”.

UFC 246 takes place January 18 live from T-Mobile Arena in fabulous Las Vegas.

Get the full fight card and start times here.

Who are you picking to win next Saturday’s highly anticipated main event and what did you think of Conor McGregor’s recent “first to shoot” comments?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 11, 2020