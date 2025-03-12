UFC fan favorite vows to retire for good after next fight: ‘My kids deserve it’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

One seasoned UFC veteran says his next fight will be his MMA swan song, and he won’t be looking back.

UFC Gloves

Anthony Smith is scheduled to compete on the UFC Kansas City card. He will take on Zhang Mingyang inside T-Mobile Center on Aug. 26. Headlining that card will be a light heavyweight battle between former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree.

This will be “Lionheart’s” final dance inside the Octagon, and he insists that he’ll be hanging up his gloves for good.

RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH OPENS UP ON RETIREMENT FIGHT AGAINST ZHANG MINGYANG: “I WAS VERY SHOCKED WITH THE MATCHUP”

Anthony Smith Says No Thinking Twice About Retirement

If you expect Anthony Smith to walk away after UFC Kansas City only to return to fighting several months later, “Lionheart” insists that won’t be the case. He explained to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com why he can’t go back on his word.

“It’s final,” Smith said about his decision. “It’s really just because it’s not about fighting itself. It’s about everything that surrounds it that I’m just not as willing to do anymore. My kids deserve it. My children deserve not to have this thing all the time and just not have me constantly waiting on the next big thing. Really just checking into them. You have to structure your life a certain way when you live this life and I’m ready to just not do that anymore and ready to just to be as close to a normal human as I possibly can.

“Now I’m not saying if there was like an Anderson Silva-Chael Sonnen boxing match in nowhere Brazil that popped up in some years or something that I wouldn’t be willing to do that. But in terms of fighting for a living, and this being my full-time gig, not anymore. No, I’m done.”

Smith never captured UFC gold, but he was closer than most to achieving that feat. “Lionheart” went from career journeyman to a respected veteran. He also proved himself as a top analyst on UFC broadcasts. With his broadcasting and podcast work ahead of him, Smith is prepared to stick around the fight game, but not as a competitor.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Jon Jones

UFC legend goes off on Jon Jones record debate: 'It's still a loss, motherf*****'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025
Alex Pereira post-fight interview
Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC champion shares interesting theory on Alex Pereira's UFC 313 performance

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

An ex-UFC champion has his own take on what may have led to Alex Pereira’s performance at UFC 313.

Joe rogan, Conor McGregor, UFC 264, MMA
Joe Rogan

Conor McGregor teases appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased the possibility of an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast at some point in the future.

UFC CEO Dana White
UFC

UFC 313 fighter admits he shouldn’t have won his prelims fight

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC 313 fighter Mairon Santos has admitted that he doesn’t believe he should’ve won his fight against Francis Marshall.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Michael Chandler not interested in reigniting feud with Patricio Pitbull under the UFC banner: “I’m not a guy who tries to get anything back”

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

Michael Chandler isn’t interested in reigniting his Bellator feud with Patricio Pitbull now that they’re both in the UFC.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey works out with former opponent as comeback rumors continue to swirl: “I forgot how fun it could be!”

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025
Georges St. Pierre, Simon Benoit
UFC

Georges St. Pierre critiques Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit's superman punch in NHL fight

Cole Shelton - March 11, 2025

UFC legend Georges St. Pierre criticized Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit for his fight on Monday night.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje calls out Islam Makhachev following recent UFC 313 win: "Dana White, I am ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Justin Gaethje badly wants a fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill previews UFC Kansas City main event against Khalil Rountree: "He's not ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Jamahal Hill is confident ahead of his UFC Kansas City headliner against Khalil Rountree.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev reveals negotiations are already underway for rematch with Alex Pereira: "We are ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is down for a rematch against Alex Pereira.