Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”
UFC President Dana White insists Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is all in on having an MMA fight.
Zuckerberg left MMA fans in awe when it was revealed that he’s been putting in serious time training Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He had success in his first BJJ tournament, taking gold and silver medals in the white belt bracket. Zuckerberg also recently earned his BJJ blue belt.
Tesla and Twitter’s Elon Musk has taken notice of the work Mark Zuckerberg has put in thus far. He even said he’s willing to fight Zuckerberg in a cage. The two have gone back-and-forth over whether or not a fight will actually take place.
Dana White Says Mark Zuckerberg Isn’t Playing Games
Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports recently and he revealed that Mark Zuckerberg is truly sincere about wanting to have a bout in the UFC.
“I have said since day one, Mark is a very serious guy,” White said. “He loves the sport and is training hard. I believe he is serious about fighting in the UFC.”
Zuckerberg recently took to his Threads platform to express his belief that Musk doesn’t truly want to meet him inside the cage. He ended his post by hinting at fighting someone else who is all in when it comes to MMA.
“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”
