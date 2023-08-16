Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”

By Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC President Dana White insists Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is all in on having an MMA fight.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Zuckerberg left MMA fans in awe when it was revealed that he’s been putting in serious time training Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He had success in his first BJJ tournament, taking gold and silver medals in the white belt bracket. Zuckerberg also recently earned his BJJ blue belt.

Tesla and Twitter’s Elon Musk has taken notice of the work Mark Zuckerberg has put in thus far. He even said he’s willing to fight Zuckerberg in a cage. The two have gone back-and-forth over whether or not a fight will actually take place.

RELATED: MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HE IS MOVING ON FROM ELON MUSK FIGHT: “I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE ELON ISN’T SERIOUS”

Dana White Says Mark Zuckerberg Isn’t Playing Games

Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports recently and he revealed that Mark Zuckerberg is truly sincere about wanting to have a bout in the UFC.

“I have said since day one, Mark is a very serious guy,” White said. “He loves the sport and is training hard. I believe he is serious about fighting in the UFC.”

Zuckerberg recently took to his Threads platform to express his belief that Musk doesn’t truly want to meet him inside the cage. He ended his post by hinting at fighting someone else who is all in when it comes to MMA.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

James Krause

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023
Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt pulling out of his scheduled bout at UFC 292 this weekend.

Dana White, UFC, UFC Fight Island 3
Dana White

Dana White supports Irish boxer Callum Walsh: “We’re gonna help build the kid and see if we can get him to a world title”

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023

Although UFC president Dana White isn’t directly involved in boxing, that isn’t to say that he has his favorites. This observation can be noted when discussing “King” Callum Walsh, one of the brightest young prospects in the sport.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor tried to ‘get under his skin’ every chance he could on TUF 31

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023

After nearly an entire summer of reality television, Michael Chandler was given a chance to reflect on his experiences, coaching opposite Conor McGregor on TUF 31.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk questions if Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him: "Is there anywhere he will fight?"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul extends million dollar bet to Conor McGregor for Dillon Danis fight: "Imagine all the coke you can buy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

Ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has extended an offer to UFC star Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor weighs in on Nate Diaz’s guillotine attempt during boxing match with Jake Paul: “Why did he not finish it?”

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Conor McGregor questions why Nate Diaz didn’t try to finish the guillotine attempt in his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling confirms move to featherweight with UFC 292 win over Sean O'Malley: "I'm out of here!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling won’t be at 135 pounds after his fight with Sean O’Malley.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya claims the UFC originally didn't want to give Sean Strickland the title shot in fears of "embarrassing the company"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya claims the UFC wasn’t originally interested in having Sean Strickland fight for the middleweight title.