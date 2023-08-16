Watch Pineapple Dojo’s UFC 292 Movie Trailer and “Friday” Parody

UFC 292 is the final UFC Pay-Per-View of the summer is upon us with a huge Bantamweight title fight on August 19th, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling is set to compete against “Sugar” Sean O’Malley in Sterling’s 4th potential title defense while he rides a 9 fight win streak. The fight week odds declare Sterling (-130) to be the favorite over O’Malley (+100) given the Funk Master’s strength of schedule combined with his heavy grappling advantage.

Sean O’Malley’s fast rise to the top of the Bantamweight rankings can certainly be attributed to his viral knockouts, Twitch streaming, as well as his affinity for cannabis. Despite O’Malley’s controversial win over former champion Petr “No Mercy” Yan, some analysts, including former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy, believe O’Malley’s team has more than a puncher’s chance to get the job done on Saturday night.

But the general consensus surrounding Sugar’s title shot is that the UFC brass and Dana White desire a more “marketable” champion. This is the unfortunate reality of modern-day MMA. Aljamain Sterling has a tremendous back story, a fun personality, as well as deep roots in Jamaica, where cannabis is engrained into the culture and Rastafarian faith. But casual fans would never know this without the UFC marketing machine making it glaringly obvious.

So it seems fitting that Pineapple Dojo’s latest UFC PPV movie trailer, “UFC 292: PRETTY SWEET” depicts both Sterling and O’Malley as Chris Tucker and Ice Cube from the 1995 film “Friday”, where both characters indulge in heavy marijuana use. Pineapple Dojo cleverly overlays professional headshots of Sterling and O’Malley on top of the faces of both Tucker and Ice Cube. The animation style is reminiscent of South Park characters “Terrance and Phillip”, where the characters’ heads are are cut into two different pieces, with the top part bobbing when they talk.

Despite there being no alteration to the movie dialogue, the context of these competing Bantamweights sitting on a porch smoking weed with giant bobble heads makes for a hilarious watch. Joe Rogan also makes a guest appearance as Pastor Clever, originally portrayed by Bernie Mac in the 1995 film, who is denied access to the “rotation” by the smoking duo. This type of imaginative portrayal of two competing fighters may offer viewers a new perspective of each athlete’s marketability.

Pineapple Dojo MMA is a visual and auditory experience for combat sports and music fans alike. Stay up to date with the latest videos by following them on YouTube and Instagram.