Watch Pineapple Dojo’s UFC 292 Movie Trailer and “Friday” Parody

By Pineapple Dojo MMA - August 16, 2023

UFC 292 is the final UFC Pay-Per-View of the summer is upon us with a huge Bantamweight title fight on August 19th, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.  Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling is set to compete against “Sugar” Sean O’Malley in Sterling’s 4th potential title defense while he rides a 9 fight win streak.  The fight week odds declare Sterling (-130) to be the favorite over O’Malley (+100) given the Funk Master’s strength of schedule combined with his heavy grappling advantage.

Sean O’Malley’s fast rise to the top of the Bantamweight rankings can certainly be attributed to his viral knockouts, Twitch streaming, as well as his affinity for cannabis.  Despite O’Malley’s controversial win over former champion Petr “No Mercy” Yan, some analysts, including former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy, believe O’Malley’s team has more than a puncher’s chance to get the job done on Saturday night.

But the general consensus surrounding Sugar’s title shot is that the UFC brass and Dana White desire a more “marketable” champion.  This is the unfortunate reality of modern-day MMA.  Aljamain Sterling has a tremendous back story, a fun personality, as well as deep roots in Jamaica, where cannabis is engrained into the culture and Rastafarian faith.  But casual fans would never know this without the UFC marketing machine making it glaringly obvious.

So it seems fitting that Pineapple Dojo’s latest UFC PPV movie trailer, “UFC 292: PRETTY SWEET” depicts both Sterling and O’Malley as Chris Tucker and Ice Cube from the 1995 film “Friday”, where both characters indulge in heavy marijuana use.  Pineapple Dojo cleverly overlays professional headshots of Sterling and O’Malley on top of the faces of both Tucker and Ice Cube.  The animation style is reminiscent of South Park characters “Terrance and Phillip”, where the characters’ heads are are cut into two different pieces, with the top part bobbing when they talk.

Despite there being no alteration to the movie dialogue, the context of these competing Bantamweights sitting on a porch smoking weed with giant bobble heads makes for a hilarious watch.  Joe Rogan also makes a guest appearance as Pastor Clever, originally portrayed by Bernie Mac in the 1995 film, who is denied access to the “rotation” by the smoking duo.  This type of imaginative portrayal of two competing fighters may offer viewers a new perspective of each athlete’s marketability.

Pineapple Dojo MMA is a visual and auditory experience for combat sports and music fans alike. Stay up to date with the latest videos by following them on YouTube and Instagram.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023
Robbie Lawler, Mike Perry, UFC 255
Robbie Lawler

Mike Perry challenges former UFC champion Robbie Lawler to fight in BKFC

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

Former UFC fighter and current BKFC bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry has called out Robbie Lawler.

James Krause
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the departure of three more fighters, including James Krause.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Ian Garry explains his decision to sign with Jake Paul’s company despite being Conor McGregor’s “biggest fan”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Ian Garry has explained his decision to sign a deal with Jake Paul’s media company Betr, despite his admiration for fellow countryman Conor McGregor.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023
John Dodson
John Dodson

John Dodson plans to clear out flyweight division after winning inaugural title at BKFC 48: "I want to be one of the most decorated combat sports strikers"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

John Dodson has been taking over BKFC and he finally got a chance to fight for a world title at BKFC 48.

Dana White, UFC, UFC Fight Island 3
Dana White

Dana White supports Irish boxer Callum Walsh: “We’re gonna help build the kid and see if we can get him to a world title”

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023

Although UFC president Dana White isn’t directly involved in boxing, that isn’t to say that he has his favorites. This observation can be noted when discussing “King” Callum Walsh, one of the brightest young prospects in the sport.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: "We love a trier"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s bout for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title has captivated fans around the world.

Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk: “I am compelled to say something”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen the escalating war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.