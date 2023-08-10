Rafael dos Anjos explains why he won’t ever fight for the BMF belt

Rafael dos Anjos believes he is overqualified to win the BMF title.

Dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion and has fought the who’s who at light and welterweight. His resume features names like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson, Robbie Lawler, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Kamaru Usman among others.

With that, many fans feel like ‘RDA’ is deserving of fighting for the BMF belt if he wants too. But, as the Brazilian is set to headline UFC Vegas 78 on Saturday against Vicente Luque, he believes that because he won the undisputed UFC lightweight title, he’s ineligible to fight for the BMF belt.

“I don’t think I make the requirements for that fight, to fight for the BMF. I’m a former champion, I held the undisputed belt. Guys that fight for the belt never held a championship before,” Rafael dos Anjos said at UFC Vegas 78.