Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s future following UFC 314

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.

Last weekend at UFC 314, Michael Chandler was dominated by Paddy Pimblett. The former Bellator champion just couldn’t really get going against the man known as ‘The Baddy’ and by the end of the fight, he was left looking like a broken and battered mess. As a result, many have wondered whether or not it’s time for him to start considering the possibility of retirement.

That may sound extreme to some, but Michael Chandler has endured a lot of damage throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career. As he prepares for his 39th birthday, a lot of critics have asked the question: what more does he have left to prove?

After the fight, Dana White gave his thoughts on Michael Chandler and had some really positive things to say about the veteran.