Dana White gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s future following UFC 314

By Harry Kettle - April 14, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the fighting future of Michael Chandler following his loss at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler

Last weekend at UFC 314, Michael Chandler was dominated by Paddy Pimblett. The former Bellator champion just couldn’t really get going against the man known as ‘The Baddy’ and by the end of the fight, he was left looking like a broken and battered mess. As a result, many have wondered whether or not it’s time for him to start considering the possibility of retirement.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett thinks Michael Chandler may have fouled him intentionally at UFC 314

That may sound extreme to some, but Michael Chandler has endured a lot of damage throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career. As he prepares for his 39th birthday, a lot of critics have asked the question: what more does he have left to prove?

After the fight, Dana White gave his thoughts on Michael Chandler and had some really positive things to say about the veteran.

Dana White praises Michael Chandler

“I mean, he’s always in the fight,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 314 post-fight press conference. “Tonight was a big night for Paddy Pimblett. Like we were just talking about, people have been doubting Paddy Pimblett every single fight he fights, and he’s undefeated in the UFC. But Chandler is like our Arturo Gatti, man. Every time that guy goes in, you know you’re in for a good fight, you know it’s going to be a war, and you don’t know whether he’s going to win or lose.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Whether you like Michael Chandler or you don’t, there’s no denying that he goes out there with the intention of putting on a show every single time.

What do you think should be next for the former lightweight title challenger? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Dana White Michael Chandler UFC

