Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314

UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.

For the longest time, there were a lot of question marks surrounding the future of Dominick Reyes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The primary reason for that is simple: he went on a really bad losing streak, and it seemed like his best days were behind him after he controversially lost to Jon Jones.

RELATED: UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes KO’s Nikita Krylov (Video)

Alas, in his last three fights, he’s been able to put together a nice run of form that has seen him leap back into contention at 205 pounds. On Saturday night, he picked up one of his most impressive victories to date in a nasty knockout triumph over Nikita Krylov.

In his post-fight media scrum, Reyes made a pretty big statement about his abilities inside the cage.