Dominick Reyes declares he has the “best left in the game” after UFC 314
UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he has the best left in the game after his victory against Nikita Krylov last weekend.
For the longest time, there were a lot of question marks surrounding the future of Dominick Reyes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The primary reason for that is simple: he went on a really bad losing streak, and it seemed like his best days were behind him after he controversially lost to Jon Jones.
Alas, in his last three fights, he’s been able to put together a nice run of form that has seen him leap back into contention at 205 pounds. On Saturday night, he picked up one of his most impressive victories to date in a nasty knockout triumph over Nikita Krylov.
In his post-fight media scrum, Reyes made a pretty big statement about his abilities inside the cage.
Reyes is confident in his left hand
“I’m going to tell you right now I’ve got the best left in the game,” Reyes told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “There ain’t no debate about that. … Alex has a left hook. I have a pull-two. He is an orthodox fighter. I’m a southpaw. So, what’s up?”
Reyes went on to praise Pereira stemming from their time training together, noting that he’d like to do it again some day.
“I’ve definitely got to see them again,” Reyes said. “They were so kind to me when I was at my lowest. I’ll have nothing but love and respect for those guys for the rest of my life. So I would like to see him again, get some work in. But we’ll see. We’ll see.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Buckle up, folks, because it appears as if the demise of Dominick Reyes was greatly exaggerated.
Do you believe Dom will fight for a UFC world title again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
