Dana White confirms Khabib is out of UFC 249, full fight card will be announced tomorrow

Dana White took to Twitter this afternoon where he confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is out of UFC 249, this while adding that the full fight card will be announced tomorrow.

UFC 249 was originally slated to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. The event was expected to be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as travel restrictions, the event will not only take place somewhere other than New York, but it will also not feature Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dana White announced the news while responding to a fake Ariel Helwani account earlier today.

Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow. — Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

This officially marks the fifth time that a scheduled bout between Tony Ferguson and ‘The Eagle’ has failed to come to fruition.

One fight that is rumored to take place on the April 18 fight card is a welterweight grudge match between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Team Woodley announced on social media yesterday that they have agreed to terms with the UFC for a fight with “Chaos” at UFC 249, but added that Covington has yet to accept the bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had left California two weeks ago so that he could return to his home country of Russia.

That decision ultimately ruled out any likelihood that the UFC’s undefeated lightweight champion would be able to compete on the April 18 fight card.

The good news for fight fans is that the newly revised UFC 249 fight card will be announced by Dana White and promotional officials tomorrow.

Who are you hoping to see compete at UFC 249 now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has been officially ruled out of the event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 5, 2020