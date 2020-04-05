TJ Dillashaw claims the UFC will give him a title shot upon return from USADA suspension

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw claims the promotion told him he will get a title shot when he returns from his USADA suspension next year.

Dillashaw was a dominant champion at 135lbs before dropping down to 125lbs and getting knocked out by Henry Cejudo at UFC on ESPN+ 1. Dillashaw still held the bantamweight belt at that point before it came out he had failed his USADA drug test for performance-enhancing drugs and had his title vacated. He is currently suspended until January 2021.

According to Dillashaw, the UFC told him that he will get a title shot when he returns to the Octagon, though he admits the division is different now than it was last year, which could complicate matters.

“I was told I would get that title fight when I came back, but that doesn’t mean anything. I made a mistake – I don’t own rights to anything. But if it was my choice, it would be title fight, if not top-five to prove I should get that title fight. I think that makes sense,” Dillashaw told MMAjunkie.com.

“I’m hoping they just throw me to the dogs. If I can’t get that title fight, I want someone in the top five so that I can get my title fight. I’m not here to play around. I want my belt back. It’s still mine. I’ll be ready

Since Dillashaw has been on the sidelines the bantamweight division has undergone a transition. Cejudo ended up moving up to bantamweight and winning the vacant belt against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238, while new contenders such as Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Cory Sandhagen have emerged in the meantime, plus veterans like Dominick Cruz also being in the mix. Safe to say the division is a lot different than when Dillashaw last fought in it, and that could change whatever the UFC originally told him about a title shot.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw will fight for the title when he returns to the Octagon?