Dana White caught in middle of scuffle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

UFC CEO Dana White found himself in-between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a heated moment. Things got testy between Alvarez and Crawford during the second pre-fight press conference for their Sept. 13 boxing title fight. During the faceoff between undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez and the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer Crawford, there was some shoving. Alvarez pushed Crawford away, as “Bud” kept moving forward. White was in the middle of it all and helped prevent the two from escalating things further. RELATED: DANA WHITE’S INVOLVEMENT IN CANELO ALVAREZ VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD FIGHT IS GOOD FOR BOXING, SAYS UFC LEGEND

White Helps Separate Alvarez and Crawford

Dana White just stopped a brawl between Canelo and Terence Crawford 😳 pic.twitter.com/diLve8Avft — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 22, 2025

Prior to the press conference scuffle, Dana White spoke to reporters in Baku about promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The UFC boss expressed his excitement for the promotional work ahead.

“Today’s going to be my first real day,” White said. “All the other stuff has been production and we’ve got to come up with a graphics package and start literally from scratch and build this thing. This is what we do and I look forward to it.”

Alvarez vs. Crawford will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s an interesting scenario for White, who has publicly expressed his dismay over running stadium shows. He plans to ensure that fight fans have an enjoyable experience.

“Because I hate stadiums so bad for fights, we have to figure out how to make it the best possible live experience that we can,” White said. “That is really our main focus for this thing. The fight is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about that, but we got to make the in-house live experience as good as possible. That’s what we’re focused on.”

White also praised Netflix, which is the official stream provider of Alvarez vs. Crawford. He discussed the relationship he’s developed with the streaming service for the upcoming boxing event.

“Very good,” White said. “We got a call with them last week and they were sort of walking us through everything that they do as far as marketing and everything that leads up to a big event for them. They are very good at what they do. So, I’m looking forward to it.”