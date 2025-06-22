Dana White caught in middle of scuffle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White found himself in-between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a heated moment.

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Things got testy between Alvarez and Crawford during the second pre-fight press conference for their Sept. 13 boxing title fight. During the faceoff between undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez and the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer Crawford, there was some shoving. Alvarez pushed Crawford away, as “Bud” kept moving forward.

White was in the middle of it all and helped prevent the two from escalating things further.

RELATED: DANA WHITE’S INVOLVEMENT IN CANELO ALVAREZ VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD FIGHT IS GOOD FOR BOXING, SAYS UFC LEGEND

White Helps Separate Alvarez and Crawford

Prior to the press conference scuffle, Dana White spoke to reporters in Baku about promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The UFC boss expressed his excitement for the promotional work ahead.

“Today’s going to be my first real day,” White said. “All the other stuff has been production and we’ve got to come up with a graphics package and start literally from scratch and build this thing. This is what we do and I look forward to it.”

Alvarez vs. Crawford will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s an interesting scenario for White, who has publicly expressed his dismay over running stadium shows. He plans to ensure that fight fans have an enjoyable experience.

“Because I hate stadiums so bad for fights, we have to figure out how to make it the best possible live experience that we can,” White said. “That is really our main focus for this thing. The fight is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about that, but we got to make the in-house live experience as good as possible. That’s what we’re focused on.”

White also praised Netflix, which is the official stream provider of Alvarez vs. Crawford. He discussed the relationship he’s developed with the streaming service for the upcoming boxing event.

“Very good,” White said. “We got a call with them last week and they were sort of walking us through everything that they do as far as marketing and everything that leads up to a big event for them. They are very good at what they do. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Dana White Terence Crawford

Related

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.

Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21
Darren Till

Darren Till shares boxing hitlist ahead of potential return

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

Former UFC sensation Darren Till has shared a list of potential opponents for him to face in his boxing return.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Jon Jones

UFC boss Dana White promises Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall answers 'in the next couple weeks'

BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White is promising fans a decisive answer about a long-awaited fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall “in the next couple weeks.”

Dustin Poirier and Dana White
Dustin Poirier

Dana White calls Dustin Poirier 'one of the all-time greats' ahead of UFC 318 farewell fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has major praise for Dustin Poirier before “The Diamond’s” swan song.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing

Mike Perry issues warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding Jake Paul’s boxing power

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White agrees that Merab Dvalishvili should be in the bantamweight GOAT conversation after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White believes Merab Dvalishvili is in the greatest bantamweight of all time conversation after UFC 316.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Dana White responds to rumors of tension with Turki Alalshikh amid Canelo-Crawford promoter news

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed speculation that his relationship with Turki Alalshikh has deteriorated.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Dana White reacts to Patchy Mix’s disappointing Octagon debut at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Patchy Mix’s disappointing debut at UFC 316 last night.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the latest developments in the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall saga.