Dana White’s involvement in Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is good for boxing, says UFC legend

Is Dana White’s Presence in Boxing A Good Thing?

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier hopped on his YouTube channel to post a reaction video. He feels Dana White’s role in promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford can only add to the public’s interest in the fight (via MMAFighting).

“Dana White’s going to promote this thing. And because Dana White is going to promote this thing, I feel like it will bring a different level of interest into [boxing.] … So they’re still in their athletic prime, I wish I got to see it a couple of years ago when Canelo was a little smaller. I thought Canelo, he’s not as good as he was when he was fighting at 154, 160, because he’s a little bigger, carries more muscle, but I think it’s going to be a blockbuster event.

“It’s going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever seen, it’s going to be highly competitive, and I do believe that added element, that Dana’s going to be promoting, that Riyadh Season’s going to be promoting, it’s going to make more people tap in to what’s going on in this big fight.”

White and Turki Alalshikh have aligned to get TKO Boxing off the ground. Some fans have wondered if this means the UFC boss is prepared to step away from the MMA world and go full-time with boxing. That remains to be seen, but for now, it certainly appears that White has big things planned with the sweet science.