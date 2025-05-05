Dana White’s involvement in Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is good for boxing, says UFC legend

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 5, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has explained why Dana White’s involvement in the promotion of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is positive for boxing.

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Combat sports fans were stunned after Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, announced that White would help promote Alvarez vs. Crawford. The super fight is scheduled to take place on Sept. 12.

White has long expressed interest in returning to the boxing industry, where he first got his start working behind the scenes in combat sports. One legend of MMA believes this can only be a positive thing for boxing.

RELATED: DANA WHITE AND TURKI ALALSHIKH REVEAL SURPRISING TARGET DATE FOR NEW BOXING LEAGUE

Is Dana White’s Presence in Boxing A Good Thing?

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier hopped on his YouTube channel to post a reaction video. He feels Dana White’s role in promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford can only add to the public’s interest in the fight (via MMAFighting).

“Dana White’s going to promote this thing. And because Dana White is going to promote this thing, I feel like it will bring a different level of interest into [boxing.] … So they’re still in their athletic prime, I wish I got to see it a couple of years ago when Canelo was a little smaller. I thought Canelo, he’s not as good as he was when he was fighting at 154, 160, because he’s a little bigger, carries more muscle, but I think it’s going to be a blockbuster event.

“It’s going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever seen, it’s going to be highly competitive, and I do believe that added element, that Dana’s going to be promoting, that Riyadh Season’s going to be promoting, it’s going to make more people tap in to what’s going on in this big fight.”

White and Turki Alalshikh have aligned to get TKO Boxing off the ground. Some fans have wondered if this means the UFC boss is prepared to step away from the MMA world and go full-time with boxing. That remains to be seen, but for now, it certainly appears that White has big things planned with the sweet science.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White Daniel Cormier

Related

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull

William Scull angers fans with post-fight comments following Canelo Alvarez bout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025
Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier reveals that he wishes he had retired on top in the UFC

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed that he wishes he had gone out on top in his mixed martial arts career.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier questions those who have called for Islam Makhachev to get stripped

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned those who have called for Islam Makhachev to be stripped of his lightweight championship.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Kamaru Usman once ruled the roost of the welterweight division, but many believe “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” relevancy has faded.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC, MMA
Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn rips UFC — and the whole sport of MMA

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

Eddie Hearn is not a big fan of the UFC — or MMA as a whole — in 2025.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry

Dana White played a role in ballerina’s release from Russian prison

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025
Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Dana White confirms backup fighter for UFC 315 welterweight title bout

BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

If disaster strikes the UFC 315 main event, Ian Machado Garry will be ready, according to Dana White.

Jake Paul
Julio Cesar Chavez

Jake Paul defends his upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., compares it to Pimblett vs Chandler

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2025

Jake Paul doesn’t see an issue with his upcoming boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

Dana White provides positive update on potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

Dana White reveals stance on UFC stadium shows after attending 'WrestleMania 41'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Despite enjoying his time at “WrestleMania 41,” don’t expect UFC CEO Dana White to run a stadium show again for the foreseeable future.