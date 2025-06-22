Fans react to Jon Jones’ latest legal woes amid UFC retirement

UFC fans have reacted to Jon Jones’ latest run-in with the law following “Bones'” retirement. Fans were left with some disappointing news when UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Jones has decided to retire from pro MMA competition. The reveal didn’t come as a surprise to most fans and experts, and Jones appeared to be leaning more towards hanging up his gloves. With Jones out of the picture, Aspinall is now the recognized undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. Shortly after the retirement announcement, the Albuquerque Journal reported that Jones has a criminal summons for a misdemeanor charge. The 38-year-old allegedly left the scene of an accident back in February. RELATED: JON JONES VS. TOM ASPINALL WAS SUPPOSED TO TAKE PLACE INSIDE HISTORIC VENUE

Fans Speak Out on Jon Jones’ Legal Issues

UFC fans were quick to react to Jon Jones once again finding himself in legal trouble. X user “2Jab_1Cross” posed an interesting question.

“Is this the reason Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones is not happening and led to his retirement?”

Another user, “Dev1Poatan” kept his opinion on the matter brief, and it’s clear that he is not a fan of Jones.

“Dude is such a bad person.”

“AlexTrayKov” had an even stronger negative stance on Jones’ criminal charge.

“He’s such a piece of [expletive] it’s actually insane.”

Given Jones’ history of run-ins with the law, “HushBulla” shared a five-word response that many other fans can relate to.

“You can’t make this up.”

Finally, X user “Mixed Marshall Arts” had some sarcasm in his reaction to Jones’ misdemeanor.

“Stunning revelation. Impossible to believe.”

Jones has been arrested for DWI and negligent use of a firearm in the past. Prior to news of his latest legal issues, “Bones” had stayed out of the headlines in terms of criminal activity over the past few years.