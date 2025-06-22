Fans react to Jon Jones’ latest legal woes amid UFC retirement

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC fans have reacted to Jon Jones’ latest run-in with the law following “Bones'” retirement.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Fans were left with some disappointing news when UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Jones has decided to retire from pro MMA competition. The reveal didn’t come as a surprise to most fans and experts, and Jones appeared to be leaning more towards hanging up his gloves. With Jones out of the picture, Aspinall is now the recognized undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Shortly after the retirement announcement, the Albuquerque Journal reported that Jones has a criminal summons for a misdemeanor charge. The 38-year-old allegedly left the scene of an accident back in February.

RELATED: JON JONES VS. TOM ASPINALL WAS SUPPOSED TO TAKE PLACE INSIDE HISTORIC VENUE

Fans Speak Out on Jon Jones’ Legal Issues

UFC fans were quick to react to Jon Jones once again finding himself in legal trouble. X user “2Jab_1Cross” posed an interesting question.

“Is this the reason Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones is not happening and led to his retirement?”

Another user, “Dev1Poatan” kept his opinion on the matter brief, and it’s clear that he is not a fan of Jones.

“Dude is such a bad person.”

“AlexTrayKov” had an even stronger negative stance on Jones’ criminal charge.

“He’s such a piece of [expletive] it’s actually insane.”

Given Jones’ history of run-ins with the law, “HushBulla” shared a five-word response that many other fans can relate to.

“You can’t make this up.”

Finally, X user “Mixed Marshall Arts” had some sarcasm in his reaction to Jones’ misdemeanor.

“Stunning revelation. Impossible to believe.”

Jones has been arrested for DWI and negligent use of a firearm in the past. Prior to news of his latest legal issues, “Bones” had stayed out of the headlines in terms of criminal activity over the past few years.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Khalil Rountree UFC Baku victory
Magomed Ankalaev

Khalil Rountree blasts UFC champion over criticism of performance against Jamahal Hill

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Khalil Rountree has responded to one UFC champion’s remark about his recent fight.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: 'It's not surprising'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones has spoken out on “Bones'” decision to retire.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Tom Aspinall

Pros react to Jon Jones retirement, Tom Aspinall getting promoted to undisputed UFC champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Several pro fighters have reacted after Dana White announced that Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Tom Aspinall reacts after Jon Jones announces retirement

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
UFC

Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has announced his retirement, and Tom Aspinall has been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion according to UFC CEO Dana White.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr's coach backs him to earn another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr’s coach has backed him to earn another title shot in the promotion.

Paul Craig, UFC
UFC

Paul Craig provides update on UFC future after fighting out his contract

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Craig has provided an update on his future after his controversial no contest against Rodolfo Bellato.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he's willing to move to UFC's welterweight division

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has revealed that he’d be willing to move to the welterweight division at some point in the future.