Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

Jones vs. Aspinall Was Targeted for MSG

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum after UFC Baku wrapped up, Dana White was asked if Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall had been planned for Madison Square Garden in November. The UFC boss was honest about what was being targeted.

“Yeah, that’s what we were shooting for,” White confirmed. “We were shooting for New York.”

There isn’t a concrete date or opponent for Aspinall at this time, but that figures to change soon.

“We got to figure out the rest of the year,” White said. “Aspinall’s gonna land somewhere.”

In fact, White is planning to meet with Aspinall soon to discuss what the next UFC heavyweight title fight will be.

“I’ll be back in Vegas tonight and Tom will be there all next week,” White said. “So, we’ll sit down with him, see what he’s thinking, what he wants to do. He’s been great through this whole thing and literally said, ‘I’ll fight whoever you guys tell me to fight. I’m ready to go.’ I’m looking forward to the Tom Aspinall era.”

If “Bones'” retirement sticks, then the final fight of his pro MMA career will have been at MSG in New York City. Jones defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Aspinall was in attendance for the fight, as the UFC had been hoping to build towards an undisputed title fight. It wasn’t meant to be.