Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall had been booked, it would’ve been held inside one of the world’s most decorated arenas.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

MMA fans were hit with the news of Jones’ retirement during the UFC Baku post-fight press conference. UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement, and shared that Aspinall is now the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. White told reporters that Jones initially agreed to the Aspinall fight, but he reversed course and decided to hang up his gloves.

While many within the MMA community were disappointed by the news, perhaps none will be more frustrated than fight fans living in New York City.

RELATED: LONGTIME JON JONES RIVAL REACTS TO UFC RETIREMENT: ‘IT’S NOT SURPRISING’

Jones vs. Aspinall Was Targeted for MSG

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum after UFC Baku wrapped up, Dana White was asked if Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall had been planned for Madison Square Garden in November. The UFC boss was honest about what was being targeted.

“Yeah, that’s what we were shooting for,” White confirmed. “We were shooting for New York.”

There isn’t a concrete date or opponent for Aspinall at this time, but that figures to change soon.

“We got to figure out the rest of the year,” White said. “Aspinall’s gonna land somewhere.”

In fact, White is planning to meet with Aspinall soon to discuss what the next UFC heavyweight title fight will be.

“I’ll be back in Vegas tonight and Tom will be there all next week,” White said. “So, we’ll sit down with him, see what he’s thinking, what he wants to do. He’s been great through this whole thing and literally said, ‘I’ll fight whoever you guys tell me to fight. I’m ready to go.’ I’m looking forward to the Tom Aspinall era.”

If “Bones'” retirement sticks, then the final fight of his pro MMA career will have been at MSG in New York City. Jones defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Aspinall was in attendance for the fight, as the UFC had been hoping to build towards an undisputed title fight. It wasn’t meant to be.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku victory

Khalil Rountree blasts UFC champion over criticism of performance against Jamahal Hill

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: 'It's not surprising'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones has spoken out on “Bones'” decision to retire.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Tom Aspinall

Pros react to Jon Jones retirement, Tom Aspinall getting promoted to undisputed UFC champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Several pro fighters have reacted after Dana White announced that Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts after Jon Jones announces retirement

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has officially retired and that he has now been promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025
Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr's coach backs him to earn another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr’s coach has backed him to earn another title shot in the promotion.

Paul Craig, UFC
UFC

Paul Craig provides update on UFC future after fighting out his contract

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Craig has provided an update on his future after his controversial no contest against Rodolfo Bellato.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he's willing to move to UFC's welterweight division

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has revealed that he’d be willing to move to the welterweight division at some point in the future.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen, says Din Thomas

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas still believes that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a fight that will happen in the future.