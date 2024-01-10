Michael Bisping confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300: “You know who it’s gonna be”

By Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Michael Bisping is confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, is making a big prediction for UFC 300.

Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) won the UFC light heavyweight championship by defeating Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) in November of last year at UFC 295.

Following the victory, ‘Poatan’ called out his arch-rival Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Pereira and Adesanya have quite the history together, they fought in November of 2022 at UFC  281 where it was Pereira defeating ‘The Last Stylebender’ via fifth-round TKO. Meeting again in April of 2023 at UFC 287 saw Adesanya defeat Pereira by way of second-round knockout. The two fighters also fought in kickboxing, where it was Pereira coming out ahead in both matches.

With that all being said, according to UFC CEO Dana White, Alex Pereira will be fighting Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) in his first light heavyweight title defense.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Michael Bisping acknowledged that the most obvious challenger for Pereira would indeed be Hill:

“Could he be the one coming back to face Alex Pereira? That should be the matchup by all accounts. Alex Pereira is the champion, Jamahal Hill relinquished the belt, Jamahal Hill was there and he was very animated and he wants a piece of it, and he fancies his chances. He believes he can beat Alex Pereira on the feet.”

But while obvious, Bisping believes it will not be Hill, but instead Israel Adesanya moving up to light heavyweight for the second time in order to take on Pereira (h/t MMANews):

“I don’t think that (Pereira vs. Hill) is going to be the fight, I really don’t. Who’s the fight going to be? You know who it’s gonna be, you know who it is by the way I’m saying this, it’s going to be Israel Adesanya. You know it’s going to be Israel Adesanya, and you know what event it’s going to be on as well; it’s gonna be UFC 300.”

Quite the prediction ‘The Count’ is making.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya III at UFC 300?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

