Frankie Edgar admits fighting urge is still in him but he isn’t planning a comeback

Former UFC star Frankie Edgar has confirmed that he isn’t planning an MMA comeback despite still having the urge.

As we know, Frankie Edgar is now retired from mixed martial arts. Of course, in the hearts and minds of fans across the globe, he’s a huge favorite. He did some incredible things in his career, and he’ll always be remembered fondly. Now, he’s been able to ride off into the sunset and enjoy life after giving so much of himself to the UFC.

Alas, for fighters, it’s always hard to know when they’re 100% done. Frankie Edgar is an absolute stud, but in equal measure, he didn’t end his run in the best way in terms of results inside the Octagon.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he opened up about the urge to fight and whether or not a comeback is on the cards. Spoiler alert: it’s not.