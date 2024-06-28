Frankie Edgar admits fighting urge is still in him but he isn’t planning a comeback
Former UFC star Frankie Edgar has confirmed that he isn’t planning an MMA comeback despite still having the urge.
As we know, Frankie Edgar is now retired from mixed martial arts. Of course, in the hearts and minds of fans across the globe, he’s a huge favorite. He did some incredible things in his career, and he’ll always be remembered fondly. Now, he’s been able to ride off into the sunset and enjoy life after giving so much of himself to the UFC.
Alas, for fighters, it’s always hard to know when they’re 100% done. Frankie Edgar is an absolute stud, but in equal measure, he didn’t end his run in the best way in terms of results inside the Octagon.
During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he opened up about the urge to fight and whether or not a comeback is on the cards. Spoiler alert: it’s not.
Edgar reflects
“I’m not plotting no comeback,” Edgar told MMA Fighting. “I didn’t want to retire but I made that choice. I thought it was the right time. I’ve been so busy with other things. It’s still in me. It will never go away. I’ll be 70 years old and that shit won’t go away.”
“I kind of have the same schedule [as when I was fighting],” Edgar said. “I’m in the gym in the morning and at night, I’m at practice with my kids or something. I’m helping a few local guys train here at Nick Catone’s [gym]. I’m opening my own school in Tom’s River. Just chasing the kids, they definitely keep me busy. I’m not slowing down. I still train all the time.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Will he ever return?