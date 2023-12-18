Dana White addresses Aljamain Sterling having his tickets pulled at UFC 296: “The team reached right out to him”
UFC CEO Dana White has addressed Aljamain Sterling having his tickets pulled prior to the UFC 296 last weekend.
On Saturday night, UFC 296 went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a fascinating event for a multitude of reasons, with plenty of big UFC stars being in attendance to watch the action go down.
RELATED: Aljamain Sterling turns his attention to Calvin Kattar after Max Holloway fight fizzles out: “I just think he has bigger opportunities”
One man who was supposed to be there is former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. However, as a result of his tickets for the event seemingly being pulled at the last minute, he wound up watching it in a bar.
Sterling voiced his frustration on the matter via social media and in his post-fight media scrum, Dana White also weighed in.
Dana White asked about the Sterling ticket issue.#UFC296 pic.twitter.com/52Exg8vexo
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 17, 2023
White’s Sterling view
“Well they were tickets that, he was with a sponsor. I don’t know how they got pulled or what happened, but the team reached right out to him and he was like, yeah, never mind, I’m good, I’m gonna leave.”
Aljamain Sterling is easily one of the most underrated fighters of the last few years in the UFC. In equal measure, it does seem as if issues like this have popped up every now and then in 2023.
Either way, the overwhelming feeling when it comes to ‘Funk Master’ is that fans are excited to see what he can do when he returns to the cage. If reports are to be believed, he’ll be doing so at featherweight, bringing his days at 135 pounds to an end.
What are your thoughts on this situation? Who do you want to see Aljamain Sterling face in his return to the cage? Will he become a two-weight world champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!