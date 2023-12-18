Dana White addresses Aljamain Sterling having his tickets pulled at UFC 296: “The team reached right out to him”

UFC CEO Dana White has addressed Aljamain Sterling having his tickets pulled prior to the UFC 296 last weekend.

On Saturday night, UFC 296 went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a fascinating event for a multitude of reasons, with plenty of big UFC stars being in attendance to watch the action go down.

One man who was supposed to be there is former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. However, as a result of his tickets for the event seemingly being pulled at the last minute, he wound up watching it in a bar.

Sterling voiced his frustration on the matter via social media and in his post-fight media scrum, Dana White also weighed in.