UFC CEO Dana White was not impressed by Colby Covington’s comments about Leon Edwards’ father: “It bothered everybody”

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted that he didn’t like Colby Covington’s remarks about Leon Edwards’ deceased father.

Colby Covington

Last weekend, Colby Covington fell short in his attempt to dethrone Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296. In fact, it was a pretty poor performance overall from the challenger, and fight fans weren’t happy with the resulting bout.

Earlier in the week, Covington made some nasty remarks regarding Edwards’ father who passed away when he was younger. As you can imagine, there was a lot of outrage in the wake of that.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White wasn’t shy in voicing his opinion.

White didn’t like Covington’s comments

“It bothered everybody,” White said at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference. “What I say, it’s true: We’re in the fight game, and lots of mean things are said. (But) one of the things that I really don’t like is family (trash talk).

“When you start going after family, whether it’s the kids, the wife, the parents, whatever, it’s just such a nasty thing to do. But again, this is one of those sports where you say horrible things and then 24 hours later it goes down.”

“I don’t ever tell anyone what to say,” White said. “You know what we will say: ‘Guys, when you go out on that stage, do not touch each other.’ Everybody thinks that I love when these type of things break. No, I don’t love it. More importantly, the commission doesn’t love it, and the commission is the government.

“So no, we don’t like this stuff, and we do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Dana White? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

