UFC 289: ‘Nunes vs. Aldana’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

Nunes (22-5 MMA) was originally slated to have a trilogy fight with Julianna Pena at tonight’s event, but ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Lioness’ of course defeated Pena to reclaim the women’s bantamweight world title in her most recent effort at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA) will enter the evenings headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson. The 35-year-old will be getting her first opportunity at UFC gold this evening.

UFC 289 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight scrap featuring former champion Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira (33-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Islam Makhachev last October at UFC 280 in a fight for the undisputed lightweight world title. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ had put together a sensational eleven-fight win streak which included victories over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Beneiel Dariush (22-4-1 MMA) will enter UFC 289 sporting an eight-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot in October of last year. The 34-year-old has not tasted defeat since being knocked out by Alexander Hernandez in March of 2018.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 289 Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10pm EST)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135) –

Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156) –

Adam Fugitt (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (169.5) –

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (144.25) –

Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185) –

UFC 289 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) –

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5) –

Aori Qileng (135) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) –

Blake Bilder (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145) –

UFC 289 Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 7pm EST)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5) –

Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5) – Belbita der. Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27

