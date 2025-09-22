Top MMA analyst explains why Dakota Ditcheva would beat Valentina Shevchenko in potential showdown

By Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025
Dakota Ditcheva speaks during a PFL post-fight interview, opposite Valentina Shevchenko in the cage for her fight at UFC 315

Dan Hardy believes a potential fight between PFL superstar Dakota Ditcheva and UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko would have a decisive victor.

2024 PFL flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva is arguably the face of the league after a torrid start to her MMA career. Following Kayla Harrison’s PFL departure last year, Ditcheva has become one of the league’s biggest stars and is one of the most talked-about athletes in women’s MMA.

While Ditcheva’s rise has been a quick ascent, Valentina Shevchenko has been at the top of the women’s pound-for-pound rankings for years. Outside of a few close calls, Shevchenko has dominated most of her flyweight rivals.

Once Ditcheva’s current PFL deal expires, the UK standout could be on her way to the UFC Octagon. If that happens, and Shevchenko is still competing, a top PFL analyst believes Ditcheva would recreate what she did in the PFL inside the UFC Octagon.

Dan Hardy: Dakota Ditcheva takes down Valentina Shevchenko in potential fight

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, PFL analyst Dan Hardy sided with Ditcheva in a potential superfight against Shevchenko.

“I would put my money on her [Ditcheva] against Valentina right now. That’s with all due respect to Valentina, who I’ve held in high regard for a long time. The thing that Valentina always made challenging about my job when I was doing Inside the Octagon for the UFC was there’s no highlight reel moments in her fights really,” Hardy said of Shevchenko.

“Very, very rarely—and that’s because she completely dominates people with just this steady pace. The kind of person that would break that style of fighting is someone that attacks ferociously. Dakota’s got the height and reach, the power, she’s got the viciousness, and the reality is American Top Team is probably one of the toughest mats, especially for a female fighter. I’ve got to expect her to at least hold her own on the ground with Valentina, if not be able to defend the takedowns.

“I think Dakota beats anybody right now in her weight class. I think pound-for-pound, if she’s not top three, then I’m crazy,” Hardy continued. “I think she has a damn good chance against anybody and even going up to bantamweight and fighting there and having a lot of success there as well.” (h/t MMA News)

First things first for Shevchenko as she prepares to fight UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 322 later this year. It’ll be the UFC’s latest superfight at a time when the flyweight division desperately needs new, fresh contenders.

As for Ditcheva, she hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win over Sumiko Inaba at PFL Cape Town in July.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dakota Ditcheva UFC Valentina Shevchenko Videos

Related

Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Surprising name surfaces to be Charles Oliveira's replacement opponent for UFC Rio main event

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025
Ronda Rousey training session
UFC

UFC legend Ronda Rousey admits she's 'finding my love' for MMA again

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Ronda Rousey likely won’t be returning to pro MMA competition, but she’s renewing her love for the sport.

Kayla Harrison speaks to reporters
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Kayla Harrison admits she was wrong about recent foe: 'She did what she had to do'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t as harsh on one of her past rivals as she once was.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
UFC

Charles Oliveira scolds fighters who are turning down UFC Rio spot amid opponent's injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Charles Oliveira isn’t happy with fighters who claim they want to step up on short notice, but don’t end up signing the contract.

Mario Bautista and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Mario Bautista shares interesting thoughts about Umar Nurmagomedov's camp ahead of UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Mario Bautista isn’t sold on Umar Nurmagomedov having a good time during his training camp ahead of UFC 321.

UFC Fight Night Octagon

Former Bellator champion wants UFC contract before his 38-fight career ends

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC

Israel Adesanya isn't ready to walk away from UFC just yet, says longtime coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Israel Adesanya won’t be hanging up his gloves imminently.

Justin Gaethje UFC walkout
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje earned title shot against Ilia Topuria, says veteran UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

A longtime member of the UFC roster believes Justin Gaethje has earned the right to challenge Ilia Topuria.

Punahele Soriano
UFC 320

"I'm 100% behind Puna [Soriano]" at UFC 320, per Dustin Stoltzfus

Dylan Bowker - September 20, 2025

Puna Soriano is looking to extend his winning streak to three straight in the coming weeks. The last person to beat him in the octagon will be wholeheartedly supporting him in that pursuit. Punahele Soriano takes on Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 320 on October 4th. Dustin Stoltzfus is the fighter in question who last bested Soriano. He addressed Soriano’s looming fight when he appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts. Stoltzfus did this ahead of his own recent clash with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th.

UFC Fight Night 263
Waldo Cortes-Acosta

UFC Fight Night 263: Ante Delija vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta bolsters card

Dylan Bowker - September 20, 2025

A new fight has been announced for UFC Fight Night 263, and it will meaningfully inform the heavyweight hierarchy heading into 2026.