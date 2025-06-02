Valentina Shevchenko expects superfight against Zhang Weili in her next fight
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko believes she’ll battle strawweight queen Zhang Weili in her next outing.
As we know, Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She has achieved some remarkable things in the world of mixed martial arts and as we look ahead to the future, it feels like she still has a lot of gas left in the tank. Of course, if she’s going to stay at the top, she’ll face some stiff competition – which seems to be taking us down the route of her battling Zhang Weili.
In her own right, Weili has also put together a phenomenal run over the course of the last few years. However, stepping up to face someone of Shevchenko’s pedigree is unlike any challenge she’s faced up to this point.
Over the weekend, Shevchenko was more than happy to answer questions about potentially facing Zhang Weili and why she thinks it’s a good idea.
Shevchenko looks ahead to possible Zhang clash
“Flyweight right now is the most exciting weight class – so many good and talented fighters,” Shevchenko said on the post-fight show after the UFC on ESPN 68 broadcast. “But from the other side, you can see the champion. She built up her career. She deserves so much because of her title defenses. I feel at this point, she deserves this fight. Everyone deserves it.”
“Weili has the same passion for martial arts (as me) and has this mindset of ‘no matter what happens’ – not fame or whatever,” Shevchenko said. “She’s very loyal and feels good about mixed martial arts. This is what I like about her. It’s the same as I am, the feeling for martial arts itself. I’m hearing from my fans this is what they want to see.”
Topics:UFC Valentina Shevchenko Weili Zhang