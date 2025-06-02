Valentina Shevchenko expects superfight against Zhang Weili in her next fight

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko believes she’ll battle strawweight queen Zhang Weili in her next outing.

As we know, Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She has achieved some remarkable things in the world of mixed martial arts and as we look ahead to the future, it feels like she still has a lot of gas left in the tank. Of course, if she’s going to stay at the top, she’ll face some stiff competition – which seems to be taking us down the route of her battling Zhang Weili.

In her own right, Weili has also put together a phenomenal run over the course of the last few years. However, stepping up to face someone of Shevchenko’s pedigree is unlike any challenge she’s faced up to this point.

Over the weekend, Shevchenko was more than happy to answer questions about potentially facing Zhang Weili and why she thinks it’s a good idea.