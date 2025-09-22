Surprising name surfaces to be Charles Oliveira’s replacement opponent for UFC Rio main event

By Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025
Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

A top featherweight contender is willing to fight Charles Oliveira in the upcoming UFC Rio main event for his lightweight debut.

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira opted for a relatively fast turnaround at UFC Rio after a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. Despite public protests from Daniel Cormier and others worried about Oliveira’s health, Oliveira refused to turn down the opportunity to headline in his home country.

But Oliveira’s upcoming headliner remains in flux after Rafael Fiziev withdrew due to injury. Several fellow lightweights, including Mateusz Gamrot, are in the mix to potentially co-headline opposite Oliveira.

In addition to Oliveira’s lightweight colleagues, a rising featherweight star is open to stepping up on weeks’ notice to fight the former UFC lightweight king.

Diego Lopes open to a quick turnaround to fight Charles Oliveira in UFC lightweight debut

In a recent interview with Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana, featherweight Diego Lopes was pressed on potentially saving the upcoming UFC Rio card.


“Sure. Why not?” Lopes answered. “Of course, I’d do it, especially because Charles is a legend of the sport in Brazil. I’ll never turn down any fight. If the UFC thinks I’m the guy to fight him and calls me, definitely [yes]. I wouldn’t think twice.

“We just won a fight, and we’re in a good position to fight for the belt, so I wouldn’t ask for that,” Lopes said. “I’ve talked to my manager, we want the [featherweight] belt. But if the UFC calls us like, ‘We need you,’ of course, let’s go, no problem at all.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Lopes most recently handed Jean Silva his first Octagon defeat at Noche UFC earlier this month. He bounced back following a vacant featherweight title loss to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year at UFC 314.

UFC Rio marks Oliveira’s first fight in Brazil since squaring off against Kevin Lee in a March 2020 UFC Fight Night headliner. The card marked the UFC’s first closed-door show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Diego Lopes UFC Videos

Related

Ronda Rousey training session

UFC legend Ronda Rousey admits she's 'finding my love' for MMA again

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Kayla Harrison speaks to reporters
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Kayla Harrison admits she was wrong about recent foe: 'She did what she had to do'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t as harsh on one of her past rivals as she once was.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
UFC

Charles Oliveira scolds fighters who are turning down UFC Rio spot amid opponent's injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Charles Oliveira isn’t happy with fighters who claim they want to step up on short notice, but don’t end up signing the contract.

Mario Bautista and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Mario Bautista shares interesting thoughts about Umar Nurmagomedov's camp ahead of UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Mario Bautista isn’t sold on Umar Nurmagomedov having a good time during his training camp ahead of UFC 321.

UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

Former Bellator champion wants UFC contract before his 38-fight career ends

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

A near 40-fight veteran who has made his mark in Bellator and Rizin is looking for a UFC run before he wraps up his career.

Israel Adesanya UFC

Israel Adesanya isn't ready to walk away from UFC just yet, says longtime coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Justin Gaethje UFC walkout
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje earned title shot against Ilia Topuria, says veteran UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

A longtime member of the UFC roster believes Justin Gaethje has earned the right to challenge Ilia Topuria.

Punahele Soriano
UFC 320

"I'm 100% behind Puna [Soriano]" at UFC 320, per Dustin Stoltzfus

Dylan Bowker - September 20, 2025

Puna Soriano is looking to extend his winning streak to three straight in the coming weeks. The last person to beat him in the octagon will be wholeheartedly supporting him in that pursuit. Punahele Soriano takes on Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 320 on October 4th. Dustin Stoltzfus is the fighter in question who last bested Soriano. He addressed Soriano’s looming fight when he appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts. Stoltzfus did this ahead of his own recent clash with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th.

UFC Fight Night 263
Waldo Cortes-Acosta

UFC Fight Night 263: Ante Delija vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta bolsters card

Dylan Bowker - September 20, 2025

A new fight has been announced for UFC Fight Night 263, and it will meaningfully inform the heavyweight hierarchy heading into 2026.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan finishes former UFC lightweight champion at ACBJJ 18 (Video)

Dylan Bowker - September 19, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is staying busy as a competitive martial artist and emphatically stopped a former UFC titleholder earlier today. This took place under the Absolute Championship of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu banner. Tsarukyan finished Benson Henderson in a submission grappling contest.