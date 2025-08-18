Curtis Blaydes confirms he will not compete in the UFC for the rest of 2025

By Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has said that he will not compete inside the Octagon for the remainder of the year.

Curtis Blaydes, UFC, MMA

Curtis Blaydes is an interesting case study in the UFC’s heavyweight division. For many years now, he’s seemed like the kind of fighter who is capable of making a push to challenge for the world title. However, whenever he’s gotten even remotely close to doing so, he’s lost his next big fight. Alas, even with that being the case, many of his fans still hold out hope that he can overcome these setbacks and challenge for the gold one day.

RELATED: Curtis Blaydes doesn’t believe Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen

In his most recent outing, Blaydes was able to outlast and defeat Rizvan Kuniev via split decision in a contest that was closer than a lot of people thought it was going to be. The hope was that we’d see Curtis compete at least one more time before the end of the year, but we now know that isn’t going to happen.

That’s because Blaydes himself recently confirmed that he’ll be out of action due to an injury, and that he plans to return early in the new year.

Blaydes discusses immediate UFC future

“I’m going to be out the rest of the year,” Blaydes said during a fan Q&A before UFC 319 in Chicago. “I injured my meniscus in my last fight. I probably won’t be back until January. … I’ll be out for eight weeks, but I’m hoping to be back by January.”

“I’m happy that the heavyweight division is starting to move along. We don’t got to worry about Jon Jones no more,” Blaydes said. “I think Aspinall beats Gane.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What should be next for Blaydes in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Curtis Blaydes UFC

Related

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA

Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025
Michael Page UFC 319 victory
Michael Page

Michael Page open to facing fellow UFC 319 winner: 'That's a great fight'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Michael Page wouldn’t mind throwing leather with another UFC 319 winner.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 interview with Joe Rogan
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev trolls critics who questioned his cardio ahead of UFC 319 championship win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev had some fun with his critics in the aftermath of UFC 319.

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho shares biggest advantage over UFC 319 title winner Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Caio Borralho believes he has a distinct advantage over newly crowned UFC Middleweight Champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reveals what went wrong for Dricus du Plessis in UFC 319 wipeout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Joe Rogan has given his immediate thoughts in the aftermath of UFC 319.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis

Belal Muhammad wanted to fight Dricus du Plessis in parking lot following UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev will 'drown' against rising star following UFC 319 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is the new king of the UFC middleweight division, but one emerging contender thinks he can crack the code.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
UFC

Dricus du Plessis reacts to lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has shared his reaction after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship to Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz share very different reactions to Khamzat Chimaev’s title win at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had very different reactions to Khamzat Chimaev’s victory at UFC 319 last night.

Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White share his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant victory over Dricus du Plessis last night.