Curtis Blaydes doesn’t believe Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has given his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall and whether or not it’ll happen.
As we know, Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion. That’s been the case for a long time now but during his reign, he’s only actually fought twice in the division. The hope, and expectation, is that he will defend his belt against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Unfortunately, Jon doesn’t seem to be all too interested in making that happen.
There are plenty of questions surrounding the future of the weight class right now, especially at the championship level. Jones is more than happy to tease his fans, and his critics, as much as he possibly can. Of course, that can’t last forever, and it feels like the UFC is at the point where they need to make a decision soon.
Curtis Blaydes, another top contender, recently gave his thoughts on the Jones/Aspinall situation.
Blaydes’ view on Jones vs Aspinall
“I do believe that’ll probably go to Gane because I don’t think Jon’s ever going to fight Aspinall,” Blaydes told Inside Fighting.
“I’m not going to be disrespectful and say he’s scared. He can’t be scared,” Blaydes said. “If he was honest with himself, he hasn’t beat a real prime heavyweight. You beat Ciryl Gane, he’s got obvious holes in the grappling, and you beat an old Stipe (Miocic), who was rusty, and who did have you.
“There were moments in that fight where a younger Stipe maybe takes advantage of those. If Jon were to beat Tom, we would all be like, ‘OK, he legitimately is the GOAT, he legitimately won the heavyweight title.’ I think it would help him – even if he lost, bro, we get it, you’re old, you’re not a real heavyweight. We get it. You can lose. It’s OK.'”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Curtis Blaydes Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC