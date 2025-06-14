Curtis Blaydes doesn’t believe Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has given his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall and whether or not it’ll happen.

As we know, Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion. That’s been the case for a long time now but during his reign, he’s only actually fought twice in the division. The hope, and expectation, is that he will defend his belt against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Unfortunately, Jon doesn’t seem to be all too interested in making that happen.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the future of the weight class right now, especially at the championship level. Jones is more than happy to tease his fans, and his critics, as much as he possibly can. Of course, that can’t last forever, and it feels like the UFC is at the point where they need to make a decision soon.

Curtis Blaydes, another top contender, recently gave his thoughts on the Jones/Aspinall situation.