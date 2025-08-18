Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion
UFC star Carlos Prates has called for a potential showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
Last weekend, Carlos Prates got back to winning ways in style. He was able to defeat Geoff Neal at UFC 319, and he did so via spinning elbow knockout. As you can imagine, that was more than enough to restore a lot of the hype that had previously been surrounding the welterweight prospect prior to his Ian Machado Garry defeat.
Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of future the UFC has planned for Prates. The man himself seems to be eager to fight at UFC Rio and so long as the promotion can find a suitable opponent for him, we can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t try and get it booked.
In his post-fight press conference, Prates named a man that he believes could help take him to the next level: Leon Edwards.
Prates calls for a showdown with Edwards
“I think the co-main event in Rio should be Carlos Prates against Leon Edwards,” Prates said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “All respect for that guy, but the time is now.”
“Anybody who steps in the cage, but Rio, Oct. 11, I’ll be there,” Prates said backstage speaking with reporters. “The first option, of course, is Leon. I’m here to fight the best guys in the world so I can prove I’m the best in the world, so anybody who steps in the cage, I’m going to be there.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Would you be interested in seeing Carlos Prates go head to head with Leon Edwards? If it did happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Carlos Prates Leon Edwards UFC