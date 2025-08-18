Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion

UFC star Carlos Prates has called for a potential showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Last weekend, Carlos Prates got back to winning ways in style. He was able to defeat Geoff Neal at UFC 319, and he did so via spinning elbow knockout. As you can imagine, that was more than enough to restore a lot of the hype that had previously been surrounding the welterweight prospect prior to his Ian Machado Garry defeat.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of future the UFC has planned for Prates. The man himself seems to be eager to fight at UFC Rio and so long as the promotion can find a suitable opponent for him, we can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t try and get it booked.

In his post-fight press conference, Prates named a man that he believes could help take him to the next level: Leon Edwards.