Aaron Pico releases statement following KO defeat at UFC 319

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has released a statement in the wake of his nasty knockout loss to Lerone Murphy.

As we know, there was a great deal of hype surrounding Aaron Pico ahead of his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship this past weekend. The overwhelming expectation was that if he could defeat Lerone Murphy, he would set himself up for a world title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Alas, that isn’t quite how things panned out.

Instead, Pico was knocked out cold by Murphy with a nasty spinning elbow. Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been analyzing the long-term potential of the former Bellator sensation. Some believe that this is nothing more than a brief setback, whereas others have pointed to the number of times that he’s been knocked out already in his mixed martial arts career.

Either way, it’s certainly not the kind of debut that Pico wanted. In a statement posted to social media, he was humble in defeat.