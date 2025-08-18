Aaron Pico releases statement following KO defeat at UFC 319

By Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has released a statement in the wake of his nasty knockout loss to Lerone Murphy.

Aaron Pico

As we know, there was a great deal of hype surrounding Aaron Pico ahead of his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship this past weekend. The overwhelming expectation was that if he could defeat Lerone Murphy, he would set himself up for a world title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Alas, that isn’t quite how things panned out.

Instead, Pico was knocked out cold by Murphy with a nasty spinning elbow. Ever since then, fans and pundits alike have been analyzing the long-term potential of the former Bellator sensation. Some believe that this is nothing more than a brief setback, whereas others have pointed to the number of times that he’s been knocked out already in his mixed martial arts career.

Either way, it’s certainly not the kind of debut that Pico wanted. In a statement posted to social media, he was humble in defeat.

 

Pico releases statement following UFC 319

“Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game,” Pico wrote.

“I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you.

“Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

