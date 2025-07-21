Curtis Blaydes interested in rematch with Russian heavyweight contender
Curtis Blaydes has his eyes set on a rematch for his next fight.
Blaydes is coming off a split decision win over Rizvan Kuniev back at UFC Baku. The victory got him back in the win column after being knocked out by Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title. With Aspinall now the undisputed champ and likely to face Ciryl Gane next, Blaydes is calling for a rematch with Alexander Volkov.
A rematch with the Russian? 🇷🇺👀@RazorBlaydes265 talks what he wants for his next fight & more with @LynchOnSports
Watch the FULL exclusive interview on our YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/PJYLUYIwh9 pic.twitter.com/SpaydAxinR
— Bodog (@BodogCA) July 21, 2025
“I mean, I would like to fight Volkov, he is ranked above me, and I do have a win over him. It also depends on whether he’s willing to wait. I don’t really have a timeline yet, but that is where my mind is now,” Blaydes said to Bodog.
Curtis Blaydes fought Alexander Volkov back in June of 2020 in the main event of a Fight Night card. Blaydes won a clear-cut decision as the judges scored it 49-46, 48-47, and 48-46 in favor of Blaydes, who used his wrestling to control the bout.
Curtis Blaydes is hopeful to return at the end of 2025
If Blaydes has his wish, the rematch with Alexander Volkov would happen at the end of 2025.
Blaydes reveals he suffered a knee injury before his last fight. So he’s looking to rehab that and make sure he’s 100 percent healthy for his next bout.
“I would like to get back to sparring in September or October. That way I can get another fight in December, hopefully,” Blaydes said.
Curtis Blaydes (19-5 and one NC) is coming off the win over Kuniev. He’s ranked fourth at heavyweight and is 14-5 and one NC in the UFC. In his UFC tenure, Blaydes has notable wins over Tom Aspinall, Volkov, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Jailton Almeida.
Alexander Volkov (38-11) is coming off a controversial decision loss to Gane last December. He’s ranked second at heavyweight. He has notable wins over Sergei Pavlovich, Overeem, Marcin Tybura, Fabricio Werdum, and Roy Nelson, among others.