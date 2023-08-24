Cub Swanson says he likely would have retired if he wasn’t given the nod over Hakeem Dawodu: “I probably would have been done”

Cub Swanson is saying he would likely have retired if he wasn’t given the nod from the judges’ in his UFC fight with Hakeem Dawodu.

It was back on Saturday, August 12th that Cub Swanson (29-13 MMA) defeated Hakeem Dawodu (13-4 MMA) via unanimous decision. ‘Killer’ would be back in the win column after his previous TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez (18-4 MMA) in October of 2022.

While some thought the decision that Saturday night should have gone the other way, by admission, even Swanson was concerned about what the outcome would be in his battle with Dawodu.

Speaking with ‘MMA Junkie Radio’, Cub Swanson reflected on the match:

“I watched the fight, and I thought it was very close, but I definitely feel like I won the first and third round. Second round I’d give to him just because of basically controlling me, but he really didn’t do any damage from there.”

Continuing, Cub Swanson said:

“I was actually letting him control me because I didn’t think that anything he was doing was hurting me, and I felt like he was spending more energy than I was. So I was kind of letting him do that. But in the moment, I thought that I lost the first just because I was disappointed in what I had done, in myself. Then I thought I lost the second. So, in my mind, going into the third I was like, ‘I need to finish him.’”

Concluding, the 39 year old spoke about his current status and health (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think it’s probably safe to say that if I would have lost, I probably would have been done.”

“I got some injuries that I need to address that I’m going to real soon here. Honestly, I’ve had this cyst on my spine that’s been causing me quite a bit of pain that I’ve been dealing with, and so I think I need to get that removed.”

For now, it looks like Cub Swanson isn’t going anywhere, but does want to address his injuries.

