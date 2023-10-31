Chael Sonnen explains how Francis Ngannou still “fumbled the bag” by not accepting a fight with Jon Jones

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Francis Ngannou still somewhat “fumbled the bag” despite his fight against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou battled Tyson Fury in a boxing superfight. While Fury got the split decision win, Ngannou was able to drop ‘The Gypsy King’ in the third round. In addition to that, many fans felt as if Ngannou actually did enough to get his hand raised in victory.

RELATED: JON JONES SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON FRANCIS NGANNOU’S PERFORMANCE AGAINST TYSON FURY

Either way, though, ‘The Predator’ received the biggest payday of his career, and he deserves a lot of praise for that. Now, many are questioning what he’s going to next, with fans also pointing out that Francis’ decision to leave the UFC proved to be a good one.

In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, however, it’s a bit more complex than that.

Sonnen’s Ngannou view

“I want to praise Francis today, but I do want the story told correctly,” Sonnen said. “I think that he beat Fury. I think he exceeded expectations. I think that he deserves a lot of credit. But I’ve already seen the story mistold, that he played this one and didn’t fumble the bag. Well if the bag is a bag full of money, yes he did. He absolutely did. To make believe that $10 million is somehow significantly more than he would’ve got on his pay-per-view participation alone against Jon Jones is incorrect. Not to mention the two years that he sat equals six fights. Let’s bring it back and call it five. And making it really easy, let’s call it four fights. His four fights would’ve equaled $10 million had he promoted them. You’ve got to really understand this.

“It’s not the way the people keep saying it is. I don’t know what he’s got in MMA. I don’t know who is out there for him (in PFL). I know the two leading opponents for him are Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum. I don’t give those guys a hard time; they’re studs. But no one is clamoring to see that fight. Meanwhile if I told you Francis is going to return to boxing, he’s going to take on Deontay Wilder, you will stop what you’re doing and mark down your calendar. So let’s see where he goes. I do want to praise him, but I praise him in the spirit of let’s tell the story accurately in the way that it happened.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Chael Sonnen Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259

Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner chimes in after Cris Cyborg calls out Katie Taylor

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson advises Francis Ngannou to walk away from MMA following Tyson Fury fight: “There's nothing left for him to do in that sport”

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has advised Francis Ngannou to focus on boxing after his fight against Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing
Nate Diaz

PFL Founder Donn Davis accuses Nate Diaz of “hiding behind a rock” to avoid Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis has accused Nate Diaz of hiding behind a rock and avoiding an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker weighs in on proposed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland matchup: “It's going to be a hard fight”

Susan Cox - October 30, 2023

Robert Whittaker is weighing in on the proposed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland match-up.

Eddie Hearn, DAZN
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn wants to see Joshua vs. Ngannou: "Absolutely massive"

Zain Bando - October 30, 2023

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said he liked what he saw from former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou Saturday night in a losing effort to Tyson Fury.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou opens as betting underdog in potential rematch against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder favored to be next opponent

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023

Francis Ngannou would be the betting underdog once again if he rematches Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson doesn't believe Francis Ngannou's loss to Tyson Fury was a robbery: "Everyone knew the outcome!"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

Mike Tyson doesn’t necessarily believe that Francis Ngannou was robbed in his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili reportedly in the works for January 2024

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

UFC bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili will reportedly meet next year.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals Deontay Wilder talks have begun for potential PFL fight: "He's really serious about the MMA"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou might end up welcoming Deontay Wilder to the cage in 2024.