WATCH | Conor McGregor spits in the face of fan who taunted him over Khabib Nurmagomedov loss

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has found himself in hot water once again.

‘The Notorious’ is going on nearly four years out of the cage. Conor McGregor was last seen in the cage at UFC 264 in July 2021, in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. That night saw the Irishman break his leg in the final seconds of the first round, in a brutal sight. While McGregor promised to make a return by the end of 2022, that failed to come to fruition.

Neither did a return bout slated for last summer against Michael Chandler. Despite signing a deal to face ‘Iron’ in the main event of UFC 303, Conor McGregor pulled out due to a broken toe. As of now, the Irishman hasn’t signed a deal to return to the cage. Although, Dana White has stated that the former champion is expected to fight again later this year.

However, a planned fall return now appears to be on the rocks. Earlier this week, Conor McGregor released a slur-filled rant against Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media. While the two haven’t fought in years, they’ve remained fierce rivals. ‘The Eagle’ recently took the side of Irish prospect Paul Hughes in his beef with McGregor.

Conor McGregor spit in this guys face after he yelled “Let’s go Khabib” 😬 “I spit in your face, what you do? Nothing.”#UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/eDSV3FwHL2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 3, 2025

WATCH | Conor McGregor spits in fan’s face who taunted him over loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Just a few days after that slur-filled rant against the Russian, Conor McGregor has found himself in another scandal. As first reported by Championship Rounds on X, ‘The Notorious’ was recently seen in an altercation with a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, the fan yelled at McGregor: “Let’s go Khabib!”

After the remark, Conor McGregor got in the man’s face. While no spitting can’t be seen, ‘The Notorious’ clearly states, “I spit in your face and what do you do? Nothing”. As of now, McGregor hasn’t released a statement about the situation on social media. However, a rep for the Irishman later denied any spitting took place to TMZ Sports.

Nonetheless, this video is just another rough one for the former UFC champion. As of now, there is no timetable for the 36-year-old to fight again.

What do you make of this news involving the UFC star? Do you think Conor McGregor will ever fight again?