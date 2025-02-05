Sean Strickland expecting another “five-round war” against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312

Sean Strickland is expecting another war against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312.

Strickland is set to rematch Du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 312 on Saturday in Australia. They first fought in January of 2024 when Strickland was the champ, but it was Du Plessis who won a split decision in a very close fight that could have gone either way.

Ahead of the rematch, Sean Strickland is confident in his skills and knows what he needs to do to get the win. But, he does realize Dricus Du Plessis is hard to put away so he’s expecting another five-round war.

“Here’s the thing. (He has) a hard f*****g head, I’ve been training my ass off. I’m ready to put your ass down, or I’m ready for a five-round war. Let’s get it f*****g, done,” Strickland said to FOX Sports Australia.

The first fight between Strickland and Du Plessis was an instant classic. So, if the rematch comes close to that, fans will be in for a treat on Saturday night.