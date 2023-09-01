Kurt Holobaugh reveals Team McGregor had “several” practices canceled due to the Irishman not showing up

By Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

Kurt Holobaugh was surprised to see how little Conor McGregor was truly involved with his team on The Ultimate Fighter.

Kurt Holobaugh, Conor McGregor

McGregor was coaching TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler and it was a season of veterans vs. prospects. All the veterans ended up being coached by Chandler which Holobaugh was thrilled about.

Then, after talking to some of the prospects, Kurt Holobaugh was even more excited to be on Michael Chandler’s team given how little Conor McGregor showed up to work. According to Holobaugh, he says the prospects had several practices canceled due to the Irishman not showing up to the Apex to coach them.

“No, he definitely missed a lot,” Holobaugh said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about Conor McGregor. “I don’t think he showed up to one weigh-in, I know there were several times where they may have canceled their practices. I remember sometimes the guys would get all the way to the Apex, our team in a sense enjoyed it when they would go because we loved the hours we had.

“We had 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and they had 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., so by the time we would get back to the house just before six, that is when we had time to cook and shower, there weren’t many people in the house, chill in the hot tub,” Kurt Holobaugh continued. “All of a sudden they came back in several times and we thought they were training and they said they canceled it. There were quite of few times Conor didn’t show and Conor canceled practices. I definitely think he could have been way more involved than he was.”

Holobaugh shares prediction for McGregor-Chandler

After seeing Conor McGregor not taking coaching TUF 31 seriously, Kurt Holobaugh has only gotten more confident that Michael Chandler will beat him if they fight.

“After spending a lot of time with Michael Chandler and seeing how Michael Chandler trains and then knowing who Conor is and what Conor is doing and how Conor is training,” Kurt Holobaugh said. “I have to give the edge to my guy Chandler man. I think he’s going to want it so much more than Conor is going to want it, either one of them gets the chance to quit, Chandler’s not going to quit but if Conor gets the chance to quit he’s going to want to get out of there and that is when Michael Chandler will finish him off. I’m going with Michael Chandler.”

